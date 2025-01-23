Electricity consumption remains high, there is a need to save - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today remains high and in line with seasonal indicators, it is worth consuming electricity sparingly and not turning on powerful appliances at the same time from 08:00 to 20:00, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The level of electricity consumption is in line with seasonal indicators. Today, on January 23, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 2% lower than at the same time on the previous day, on Wednesday," the company said.

Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing.

"Today, there is a need to conserve electricity. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 08:00 to 20:00. Do not turn on several devices at the same time during this period," the company emphasized.

Ukrenergo noted that the situation in the power system may change and urged to follow the messages of the regional power companies.

