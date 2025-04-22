Electricity consumption jumped: when is it better to use powerful appliances

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased, and it is worth using powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, April 22, as of 9:30, the level of electricity consumption was 5.1% higher than the previous day - on Monday. The reason is the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the working week and in the post-holiday period," the message says.

Yesterday, as indicated, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 9.9% lower than the maximum of the previous working day. This was explained by a significant warming and a non-working holiday on Monday in many institutions and organizations.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Please, use powerful electrical appliances today during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00," the company noted, pointing out that the situation in the energy system may change.

