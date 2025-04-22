Electricity consumption jumped: when is it better to use powerful appliances

$41.380.02
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7346 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 22963 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47568 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140485 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77268 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68803 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64250 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40273 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31820 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 25371 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 46380 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 28413 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 23426 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 9926 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 22964 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64776 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140485 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55475 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62243 views
UNN Lite

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5082 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29315 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32510 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29732 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62924 views
Electricity consumption jumped: when is it better to use powerful appliances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4004 views

On April 22, electricity consumption increased by 5.1%. Ukrenergo asks to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 18:00, when solar power plants are actively working.

Electricity consumption jumped: when is it better to use powerful appliances

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased, and it is worth using powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, April 22, as of 9:30, the level of electricity consumption was 5.1% higher than the previous day - on Monday. The reason is the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the working week and in the post-holiday period," the message says.

Yesterday, as indicated, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 9.9% lower than the maximum of the previous working day. This was explained by a significant warming and a non-working holiday on Monday in many institutions and organizations.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Please, use powerful electrical appliances today during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00," the company noted, pointing out that the situation in the energy system may change.

More than 60 out of 95 Ukrenergo facilities damaged due to Russian shelling - Brecht09.04.25, 17:21 • 10612 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
