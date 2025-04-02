Electricity consumption is high, it is worth not turning on powerful equipment simultaneously until 9 pm - Ukrenergo
Ukraine maintains a high level of electricity consumption. Energy workers ask not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 9:00 to 21:00.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains high, there is a need for economical consumption - it is worth not turning on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 9:00 to 21:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
"Electricity consumption remains high. Today, April 2, as of 9:30, its level was the same as at this time the previous day - on Tuesday," the message reads.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.
"Today there is a need for economical consumption of electricity. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 9:00 to 21:00," Ukrenergo noted, noting that the situation in the energy system may change.
