Electricity consumption is growing, evening savings are needed - Ukrenergo

Consumption

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, August 11, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 6.8% higher than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason for such changes is cloudy weather and rain in a significant part of Ukraine. This leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

On August 10, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 1.6% higher than the peak of the previous Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities, as indicated, continues.

"Today there is a need for economical electricity consumption in the evening hours. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 17:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy noted that "as of August 11, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

Bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, wind gusts) - as of morning, 111 settlements in seven regions were completely or partially de-energized. Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines. All de-energized subscribers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the current day.

