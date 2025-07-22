Electricity consumption is growing, due to bad weather there are power outages in one region - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Bad weather left 5 settlements in one of the regions without power. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, July 22, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 3.4% higher than at this time on the previous day - Monday. The reason for such changes is the onset of hot weather in most regions," the report says.

Yesterday, July 21, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 1.9% lower than the peak of the previous working day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency restoration work at energy facilities is ongoing.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, gusts of wind) - as of morning, 5 settlements in one of the regions were completely or partially de-energized," the report says.

Oblenergo specialists are carrying out emergency restoration work on damaged lines. Power supply to all de-energized subscribers is planned within a few hours, Ukrenergo noted.