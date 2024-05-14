Electric vehicles, batteries, and chips: Biden raises tariffs on Chinese imports

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69234 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152097 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248640 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173735 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165055 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101865 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40358 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35101 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53264 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46928 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224961 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236940 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223814 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69239 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46928 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53264 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112562 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113486 views
Electric vehicles, batteries, and chips: Biden raises tariffs on Chinese imports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54921 views

The US has raised tariffs on $18 billion worth of Chinese imports, including semiconductors, batteries, solar panels, electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, and medical equipment, with some tariff rates more than tripling to counter China's unfair trade practices.

US President Joe Biden has signed a decree to increase tariff rates on imports of Chinese goods, including semiconductors, batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House. 

Details

The US has raised duties on port cranes and medical devices in addition to previously announced increases on steel and aluminum. According to the White House, these changes will affect current annual imports of about $18 billion.

In addition, additional tariffs could lead to higher prices for consumers already suffering from inflation and raise the ire of China, which may decide to retaliate in kind

- Biden's administration says. 

Thus, by 2025 , the tariff rate on semiconductors will double from 25% to 50%. 

Biden calls China a xenophobic country. The PRC responded18.04.24, 20:17 • 59004 views

Also this year, the tariff for electric vehicles will come into effect, with the final rate reaching 102.5%, up from 27.5% now.

Tariffs on lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, as well as parts for them, will increase to 25% from 7.5% this year, while the same jump will occur in 2026 for lithium-ion batteries not related to electric vehicles. 

In addition, the tax on imports of Chinese solar panels will double from 25% to 50%. And tariffs on imports of certain types of Chinese steel and aluminum will more than triple - from 7.5% today to 25%.

In addition, for the first time, the US is imposing tariffs on Chinese imports of medical needles and syringes, Chinese rubber medical gloves, some respirators and face masks will also be subject to higher tariffs.

Recall

The U.S. Department of Commerce is considering introducing new rules to make it more difficult for Chinese companies to access advanced artificial intelligence technologies from the United States.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

