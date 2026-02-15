Electric transport temporarily out of service in Kherson - MBA
Kyiv • UNN
Electric transport has been temporarily suspended in Kherson. Specialists are carrying out emergency restoration work on power supply facilities.
Electric transport is temporarily not operating in Kherson. This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shankо, UNN reports.
Details
According to Shankо, specialists are carrying out emergency recovery work at power supply facilities.
Plan your movements around the city taking this information into account. We will announce the resumption of trolleybus traffic additionally - added the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.
Ukraine repelled a night attack of 83 drones, 55 of them destroyed15.02.26, 08:41 • 662 views