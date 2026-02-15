Electric transport temporarily out of service in Kherson - MBA

Electric transport is temporarily not operating in Kherson. This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shankо, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shankо, specialists are carrying out emergency recovery work at power supply facilities.

Plan your movements around the city taking this information into account. We will announce the resumption of trolleybus traffic additionally - added the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

