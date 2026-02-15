Electric transport temporarily out of service in Kherson - MBA

$42.990.00
February 14, 07:48 PM • 11651 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 23028 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 21831 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 22570 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 20817 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 18745 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15611 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15376 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15262 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14678 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Defense Forces repelled 191 attacks: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottestFebruary 14, 09:16 PM • 4710 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025February 14, 09:42 PM • 10497 views
California Governor Newsom urged allies in Europe to view Trump's policies as temporaryFebruary 14, 09:59 PM • 3778 views
US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administrationFebruary 14, 10:39 PM • 6114 views
Astronomers discover unique 'inside-out' planetary system around a red dwarfFebruary 14, 11:40 PM • 4374 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 78647 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 126844 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 71534 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 88719 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 129043 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
United States
Ukraine
Azerbaijan
Washington, D.C.
China
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 3246 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 16584 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 16006 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 19284 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42770 views
Electric transport temporarily out of service in Kherson - MBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Electric transport has been temporarily suspended in Kherson. Specialists are carrying out emergency restoration work on power supply facilities.

Electric transport temporarily out of service in Kherson - MBA

Electric transport is temporarily not operating in Kherson. This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shankо, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shankо, specialists are carrying out emergency recovery work at power supply facilities.

Plan your movements around the city taking this information into account. We will announce the resumption of trolleybus traffic additionally - added the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Ukraine repelled a night attack of 83 drones, 55 of them destroyed15.02.26, 08:41 • 662 views

Antonina Tumanova

