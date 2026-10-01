“Elections” did not meet the conditions for being free: PACE did not recognize Russia’s new State Duma as legitimate

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
06:40 AM • 10188 views
An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelterVideo
06:19 AM • 11610 views
In the EU, discussions are under way on a new request for aid to Ukraine — is there support?
04:44 AM • 11049 views
Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff
October 1, 01:27 AM • 17354 views
Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force
September 30, 11:54 PM • 25310 views
With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte
September 30, 09:55 PM • 25247 views
Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire
September 30, 09:26 PM • 21357 views
Russia attacked Odesa: city infrastructure damaged - CMA
September 30, 07:17 PM • 23487 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
September 30, 07:02 PM • 21839 views
A drone-developing startup linked to Trump’s sons aims to bring Ukrainian technology to the United States — media
September 30, 06:38 PM • 20061 views
Tomorrow, electricity outage schedules will be introduced in Ukraine — who will be disconnected and when
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.7m/s
51%
759mm
Popular news
The Prime Minister of Bulgaria called on the EU to engage more actively in dialogue with russia and criticized arms supplies to KyivSeptember 30, 11:23 PM • 15302 views
Manchester City's main sponsor threatened the Premier League with legal actionOctober 1, 12:25 AM • 7768 views
Trump again blamed Ukraine for rising diesel fuel prices in the United StatesOctober 1, 12:56 AM • 13880 views
A Flydubai passenger told Netanyahu how he saved a plane from an Israeli 9/11October 1, 01:59 AM • 10557 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 17442 views
Publications
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 17808 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 38245 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhotoSeptember 30, 03:41 PM • 33792 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winterSeptember 30, 01:07 PM • 47973 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideoSeptember 30, 12:46 PM • 49078 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Serhiy Marchenko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Poland
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 41061 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 60474 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 64994 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 67969 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 74638 views
Actual
The Guardian
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Fox News
Truth Social
Heating

“Elections” did not meet the conditions for being free: PACE did not recognize Russia’s new State Duma as legitimate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

PACE adopted a resolution by 59 votes stating that the so-called “elections” to Russia’s State Duma did not meet the fundamental conditions for a free and fair expression of the will of the people. The Assembly called for Russia’s authorities to be isolated.

“Elections” did not meet the conditions for being free: PACE did not recognize Russia’s new State Duma as legitimate

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution on the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation conducted by Russia. The document states that the so-called "elections" failed to meet the fundamental conditions for a free and fair expression of the will of the people. This was reported by Member of Parliament and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Yevheniia Kravchuk on social media on September 30, UNN reports.

Details

"PACE adopted a resolution on the fake "elections" in Russia and its destabilizing attacks on Europe. The vote was 59 in favor and none against. The Assembly clearly states: the so-called "elections" to the State Duma on September 18–20 did not meet the fundamental conditions for free and fair elections and cannot be considered a genuine expression of the will of Russian citizens. Accordingly, the new State Duma cannot be recognized as democratically elected or as a legitimate representative body," Kravchuk wrote.

According to Kravchuk, the resolution's key calls include:

  • rejecting the fake “elections” to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and recognizing no legal or political consequences of Russia's unlawful holding of the so-called «elections» in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine;
    • refraining from engagement with the new State Duma of the Russian Federation;
      • continuing the political and diplomatic isolation of the Russian authorities and preventing the normalization of Russia's participation in international formats;
        • imposing sanctions against the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, its leadership and members, regional election commissions, as well as individuals who organized or administered these so-called «elections», ran in them, or acted as «observers» in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

          "Ukraine is already taking action in this direction: on September 26, the President enacted sanctions against 44 individuals involved in the illegal "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. We call on our partners to introduce similar restrictions: impose Schengen-wide movement restrictions on accredited Russian diplomats and officials and limit the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens; strengthen political, financial, and practical support for Ukraine, use frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, and continue working to hold Russia accountable for its crimes," Yevheniia Kravchuk noted.

          We would like to remind you

          Russia's Central Election Commission did not publish the voting results in 21 regions and the occupied territories of Ukraine even a week later. The Center for Countering Disinformation called the elections fictitious.

          Alla Kiosak

          PoliticsNews of the World
          Sanctions
          War in Ukraine
          Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
          Europe
          Ukraine