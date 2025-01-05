Elections can be held immediately after the end of martial law - Zelensky

Presidential elections in Ukraine may be held immediately after the end of martial law. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

"The elections were postponed once. Elections were not held in 2024 due to martial law. Parliamentary elections were not held in the fall of 2024 according to the Constitution. I believe that the elections will take place immediately after the end of martial law. It is by law," Zelensky said.

Or he said that parliamentarians need to get together and change the legislation, which will be very difficult to do because society is against it.

Zelensky explained how elections could be held after the war ends.

"In the year the war ends (there may be elections - ed.) because martial law is over, you can immediately vote in parliament that you are going to the polls. Everyone will vote, because there are no restrictive measures. After they have voted, it seems to me that elections can be held in 90 days. This means that immediately after the end of the war, elections can be held in 90 days," Zelensky said.

