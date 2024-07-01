Eight people injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv are in hospitals: 8-month-old boy in satisfactory condition
Kyiv • UNN
Eight people, including a 58-year-old man in serious condition, a 16-year-old boy in stable condition, and an 8-month-old boy in satisfactory condition, are hospitalized after a Russian air strike on Kharkiv.
Eight out of 10 people injured in the enemy shelling of Kharkiv on June 30 are in hospitals. A 58-year-old man is in serious condition. An 8-month-old boy is in satisfactory condition. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Currently, there are 8 people in the city's hospitals: 6 adults and 2 children. A 58-year-old man is in serious condition, but stable. He received an explosive wound with damage to his head, torso and left upper limb
According to him, a 16-year-old boy who was injured by a Russian Federation strike is in stable condition with positive dynamics.
The 8-month-old boy is in satisfactory condition. Today, according to Sinegubov, he is preparing to be discharged under the supervision of a family doctor.
Addendum
As a result of shelling of the FAB-500 in Kharkiv the day before, 8 trucks of the "Nova Poshta" company burned down. Three industrial and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged. A man was killed.