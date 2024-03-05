$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11321 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 31359 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30675 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 184497 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170754 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170057 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217263 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248361 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154154 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371428 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
eHousing: 7800 Ukrainian families took out loans during the war, 204 of them in the last week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28638 views

Since the launch of the Affordable Housing program, 7,800 Ukrainian families have received loans totaling UAH 12 billion to purchase housing, of which 204 loans were issued last week.

eHousing: 7800 Ukrainian families took out loans during the war, 204 of them in the last week

Since the launch of the eHouse program, 7,800 Ukrainian families have received loans for the purchase of housing totaling UAH 12 billion. At the same time, 204 loans were issued in a week, most of them in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

Under the "eHouse" program, 7,800 Ukrainian families received loans totaling UAH 12 billion to purchase housing. 20% of them used the terms of a mass mortgage with a 7% interest rate.

More and more people are taking out loans to buy housing from a developer or apartments in buildings under construction, i.e. in the primary market. Last week alone, a quarter of loans were issued for the purchase of such apartments. And this is a very good trend, because in this way, by issuing affordable mortgage loans, we not only help people buy housing, but also stimulate the development of housing construction and related industries, which helps to revitalize the economy

- said Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiya Bihun.

Last week, Ukrainians received 204 loans worth UAH 351 million under the eHouse program, including:

  • 115 military and security personnel, 15 teachers, 14  doctors and 2 scientists received loans at 3%;
  • 47 Ukrainians without their own housing, 5 IDPs and 6 veterans received loans at 7%.

In most cases, the loans were taken to purchase housing on the secondary market (150 loans), but 45 Ukrainians took out loans to buy apartments from a developer, and 9 people took out loans to buy apartments in a building under construction.

Residents received the most mortgages:

  • Kyiv region - 48;
  • of the city of Kyiv - 46;
  • Odesa region - 16;
  • Lviv, Poltava, and Rivne regions - 11 each.

Recall

More than 800 Ukrainian families have already purchased new homes to replace those lost due to Russian aggression under housing certificates. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

