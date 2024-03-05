eHousing: 7800 Ukrainian families took out loans during the war, 204 of them in the last week

Since the launch of the eHouse program, 7,800 Ukrainian families have received loans for the purchase of housing totaling UAH 12 billion. At the same time, 204 loans were issued in a week, most of them in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Under the "eHouse" program, 7,800 Ukrainian families received loans totaling UAH 12 billion to purchase housing. 20% of them used the terms of a mass mortgage with a 7% interest rate.

More and more people are taking out loans to buy housing from a developer or apartments in buildings under construction, i.e. in the primary market. Last week alone, a quarter of loans were issued for the purchase of such apartments. And this is a very good trend, because in this way, by issuing affordable mortgage loans, we not only help people buy housing, but also stimulate the development of housing construction and related industries, which helps to revitalize the economy - said Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiya Bihun.

Last week, Ukrainians received 204 loans worth UAH 351 million under the eHouse program, including:

115 military and security personnel, 15 teachers, 14 doctors and 2 scientists received loans at 3%;

47 Ukrainians without their own housing, 5 IDPs and 6 veterans received loans at 7%.

In most cases, the loans were taken to purchase housing on the secondary market (150 loans), but 45 Ukrainians took out loans to buy apartments from a developer, and 9 people took out loans to buy apartments in a building under construction.

Residents received the most mortgages:

Kyiv region - 48;

of the city of Kyiv - 46;

Odesa region - 16;

Lviv, Poltava, and Rivne regions - 11 each.

More than 800 Ukrainian families have already purchased new homes to replace those lost due to Russian aggression under housing certificates. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

