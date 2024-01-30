"eOselya" is expanding: from now on, you can buy private houses and townhouses under the program

Starting today, January 30, private houses and townhouses can be purchased under the state program "eOselya," the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"Changes to the conditions for obtaining preferential mortgage loans under the eOselya program have come into force, so borrowers can now buy not only apartments but also houses or townhouses," the statement said.

The requirements for the date of commissioning of houses are reportedly the same as for apartments:

representatives of certain professions (contract servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, teachers, doctors and scientists), who can take out a loan at 3%, and veterans at 7% - private houses for up to 10 years in Kyiv and regional centers, without restrictions in other settlements;

IDPs and other Ukrainians who can take out a loan at 7% are able to buy private houses for up to 3 years, regardless of the settlement.

In addition, as indicated, the maximum cost of housing has been reduced for the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

Area conditions:

The standard area of a residential building for the purchase of which a loan is granted should be no more than 62.5 square meters for a family of one (single person). For each subsequent family member, an additional 21 square meters is required, the Ministry says.

"To get favorable housing loan terms under the eOselya program, you need to submit an application in the Diia app," the Ministry of Economy reminds.

As noted, when buying residential buildings, the exception will be country and garden houses, or houses built on plots other than residential and public land.

After the application is processed, the program participant should receive a notification from the selected bank or banks about the preliminary decision to issue a loan.

Addendum

A total of 6,916 families have benefited from the eOselya mortgage program since its launch.