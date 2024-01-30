"eOselya" is expanding: from now on, you can buy private houses and townhouses under the program

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"eOselya" is expanding: from now on, you can buy private houses and townhouses under the program

"eOselya" is expanding: from now on, you can buy private houses and townhouses under the program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23426 views

Starting from January 30, private houses and townhouses can be purchased under the affordable housing program in Ukraine. The maximum area is 62.5 square meters per person, plus 21 square meters for each additional family member. Houses must be less than 10 years old in large cities or less than 3 years old in other settlements to qualify for the program.

Starting today, January 30, private houses and townhouses can be purchased under the state program "eOselya," the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"Changes to the conditions for obtaining preferential mortgage loans under the eOselya program have come into force, so borrowers can now buy not only apartments but also houses or townhouses," the statement said.

The requirements for the date of commissioning of houses are reportedly the same as for apartments:

  • representatives of certain professions (contract servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, teachers, doctors and scientists), who can take out a loan at 3%, and veterans at 7%  - private houses for up to 10 years in Kyiv and regional centers, without restrictions in other settlements;
  • IDPs and other Ukrainians who can take out a loan at 7% are able to buy private houses for up to 3 years, regardless of the settlement.

In addition, as indicated, the maximum cost of housing has been reduced for the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

Area conditions:

The standard area of a residential building for the purchase of which a loan is granted should be no more than 62.5 square meters for a family of one (single person). For each subsequent family member, an additional 21 square meters is required, the Ministry says.

"To get favorable housing loan terms under the eOselya program, you need to submit an application in the Diia app," the Ministry of Economy reminds.

As noted, when buying residential buildings, the exception will be country and garden houses, or houses built on plots other than residential and public land.

After the application is processed, the program participant should receive a notification from the selected bank or banks about the preliminary decision to issue a loan.

Addendum

A total of 6,916 families have benefited from the eOselya mortgage program since its launch.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

