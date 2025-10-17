Effective Decarbonization: Rondo Energy's "world's largest" solar battery is ready to power heavy industry

To fully charge the thermal battery, Rondo Energy needs six of the cheapest hours of electricity every day. The 100 MWh system operates at the Holmes Western Oil facility in California, but commercial operation has already been announced, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

The "world's largest" industrial thermal battery, powered by solar energy in California, USA, is ready for commercial launch. Rondo Energy explained the main qualities of this system.

the battery is fully powered by its own solar panel;

constantly supplies high-pressure steam and heat;

proves that renewable energy can directly power heavy industry.

An autonomous solar panel charges the Rondo thermal battery, and the battery supplies stored heat around the clock.

Rondo claims that after 10 weeks of daily operation, the system met all performance targets.

More than 97% efficiency achieved; system operation at temperatures above 1000 °C (1832 °F)

It is also noted that the 100 MWh unit provides the same amount of heat as 10,000 household heating systems.

To fully charge the system, six of the cheapest hours of electricity are needed every day.

How the "world's largest" battery works in the USA

The project helps Holmes Western Oil by using on-site solar energy to replace natural gas. It is connected directly next to the gas boilers, but steam is supplied "through the same infrastructure without modernization." This achieves "protection against energy price fluctuations" and reduces the impact on the carbon market.

