Education in Kyiv after the Russian attack is being switched to conditional distance learning, part of schools and kindergartens are invincibility points

In Kyiv, part of which was left without electricity after Russia's night attack, the educational process in educational institutions is being transferred to a conditionally remote format, but there are duty classes/groups, some schools and kindergartens operate as invincibility points, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the consequences of the night attack and the lack of electricity and water supply in part of the city, educational institutions operate in accordance with emergency conditions - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

As indicated, schools and kindergartens on the left bank, as well as some educational institutions in other districts, are currently operating as Invincibility Points. This means: heat, light from generators, the ability to charge devices, access to water, shelter during an air raid.

The educational process takes place in a conditionally remote format: if there is electricity, teachers conduct online lessons, if there is no electricity, children receive tasks for independent repetition (without overloading - only the amount that actually needs to be worked on that day) - indicated the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Duty classes/groups have been organized in the institutions. However, we ask parents to leave their children at home if possible. We also appeal to the heads of institutions: if your employees have preschoolers or schoolchildren, allow them to work remotely today," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

As noted, city services are doing everything to restore electricity and water supply.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions after night attacks