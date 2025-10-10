Education in Kyiv after the Russian attack is being switched to conditional distance learning, part of schools and kindergartens are invincibility points

$41.400.09
48.140.04
06:38 AM • 3230 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 3840 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 17791 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 39478 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 32730 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 39626 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41508 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 67719 views
Popular news
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 18279 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capitalOctober 9, 10:12 PM • 18116 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 33658 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 18474 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideo02:12 AM • 14711 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 55156 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 67710 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62677 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 52210 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 83288 views
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 55165 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 25198 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 39489 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 55952 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 69599 views
Education in Kyiv after the Russian attack is being switched to conditional distance learning, part of schools and kindergartens are invincibility points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

Educational institutions in Kyiv on the left bank and in some other districts function as Invincibility Points. Education takes place remotely or through independent study of the material.

Education in Kyiv after the Russian attack is being switched to conditional distance learning, part of schools and kindergartens are invincibility points

In Kyiv, part of which was left without electricity after Russia's night attack, the educational process in educational institutions is being transferred to a conditionally remote format, but there are duty classes/groups, some schools and kindergartens operate as invincibility points, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the consequences of the night attack and the lack of electricity and water supply in part of the city, educational institutions operate in accordance with emergency conditions

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

As indicated, schools and kindergartens on the left bank, as well as some educational institutions in other districts, are currently operating as Invincibility Points. This means: heat, light from generators, the ability to charge devices, access to water, shelter during an air raid.

The educational process takes place in a conditionally remote format: if there is electricity, teachers conduct online lessons, if there is no electricity, children receive tasks for independent repetition (without overloading - only the amount that actually needs to be worked on that day)

- indicated the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Duty classes/groups have been organized in the institutions. However, we ask parents to leave their children at home if possible. We also appeal to the heads of institutions: if your employees have preschoolers or schoolchildren, allow them to work remotely today," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

As noted, city services are doing everything to restore electricity and water supply.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions after night attacks10.10.25, 08:07 • 1820 views

Julia Shramko

KyivEducation
Electricity
Kyiv