ECtHR found Russia guilty: what does this mean for Ukrainians and does it open the way to compensation?

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 2048 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 7390 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 21934 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16169 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 47014 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 42553 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 63143 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 88209 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 188330 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 142082 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.5m/s
47%
743mm
Popular news
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 87020 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 57673 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 56781 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman09:30 AM • 25920 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 5779 views
Publications
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 6248 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 21934 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 188330 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 240516 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 235134 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 57286 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 227876 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 410497 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 242030 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 352469 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

ECtHR found Russia guilty: what does this mean for Ukrainians and does it open the way to compensation?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 451 views

The European Court of Human Rights has found Russia guilty of systematic violations of Ukrainians' rights since 2014. This decision opens the way for the consideration of thousands of individual complaints and could become key evidence for future compensation payments.

ECtHR found Russia guilty: what does this mean for Ukrainians and does it open the way to compensation?

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia systematically violated the rights of Ukrainians since 2014. This decision opens the way for the consideration of thousands of individual complaints and can become key evidence for future compensation payments through international and national mechanisms. Although it is no longer possible to file new lawsuits with the ECHR after September 16, 2022, victims will be able to use this decision in other jurisdictions and the register of damages.

This was stated by Margarita Sokorenko, the Commissioner for European Court of Human Rights Affairs, during an online briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked about the practical consequences of this decision for Ukrainians and whether Ukraine's victory in the ECHR means that all those affected by Russian aggression will have the opportunity to demand compensation from Russia, Sokorenko noted the following:

After September 16, because we have this procedural decision regarding the termination of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms for the Russian Federation due to its expulsion from the Council of Europe because of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, after September 16, the European Court cannot consider, will not take into account relevant complaints

- reported the Commissioner for European Court of Human Rights Affairs.

At the same time, according to her, this does not mean that the decision is useless, "it's just that the mechanism of the European Court is no longer available after September 16."

Since 2014, the European Court has received a very large number of individual complaints, specifically complaints from our citizens. At this time, there are about 7,000. And in order to better consider these individual complaints, at one time the European Court decided to temporarily suspend their consideration in order to make a decision within the framework of the interstate claim, since it is more comprehensive and global and covered the complaints of the Government of Ukraine regarding the existence of administrative practice of violations, that is, everything that was in the individual complaints

- she explained. 

Currently, the issue of compensation has not yet been considered, but a separate mechanism is already being created for this.

The European Court in today's decision also indicated that future issues regarding fair satisfaction, they should be considered within the framework of this compensation mechanism that Ukraine is creating. Currently, the stage of creating a compensation commission, the register of damages is already functioning and is gradually being filled.

- she explained.

The Commissioner emphasized that although new lawsuits to the ECHR are no longer accepted, the decision is still important and can be used "in relevant appeals by our citizens, because it is precisely about the existence of a system of violations, similar, repetitive violations by the Russian Federation."

The use of ECHR conclusions is also possible in Ukrainian courts, "they will also be very useful and even fundamental for relevant complaints at the national level to our courts."

Regarding the question of how Russia will feel this decision, Sokorenko replied: 

We observed this from the experience of other countries that had interstate lawsuits against the Russian Federation. This includes Georgia, which won several interstate lawsuits, was awarded compensation, and Russia never paid them. Similarly, there were individual lawsuits regarding human rights violations in Transnistria, where the European Court also said that Russia is responsible for those violations, as it controls the relevant organizations. The Russian Federation also invented countless options on how not to implement these decisions, and, accordingly, people there did not receive compensation.

- said Sokorenko.

Despite this, Ukraine's legal position is strengthened against the background of this decision, and it will become a new stage in further actions in order "to not just have certain legal decisions, but also to have certain active actions not only from Ukraine and the Council of Europe, but also from our partners."

Addition

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of Ukraine in the case against the Russian Federation. This decision confirms human rights violations by the Russian Federation. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Council of Europe
Transnistria
Ukraine
Georgia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9