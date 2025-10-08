$41.320.03
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9650 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 13047 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 14344 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 15058 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 19195 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 18249 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16990 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 61317 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54946 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39719 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
EBRD may provide Ukraine with additional funding for gas purchases for the 2025-2026 heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is considering providing Ukraine with additional funding for gas purchases. This will help ensure the smooth passage of the 2025-2026 heating season, especially after Russia's intensified attacks on the energy system.

EBRD may provide Ukraine with additional funding for gas purchases for the 2025-2026 heating season

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development may provide Ukraine with additional funding for gas purchases and to ensure the uninterrupted passage of the 2025-2026 heating season, the Ministry of Finance reported after negotiations between Minister Serhiy Marchenko and EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko and EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system and the possibility of attracting additional funds from the Bank and other donors for gas purchases.

Naftogaz restores gas supply to Shostka and surrounding villages after Russian attacks07.10.25, 22:25 • 3750 views

The parties also considered options for mobilizing financing under EU guarantees.

The EBRD remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in reconstruction and recovery. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Bank has invested over 8 billion euros in critical infrastructure recovery projects. Today, we discussed the possibility of additional funding for gas purchases. Ukraine faces a difficult winter due to intensified Russian attacks on Naftogaz facilities and the energy system as a whole.

– Marchenko noted.

In 2022–2025, the EBRD provided Ukraine with almost 1 billion euros for emergency gas purchases to ensure the stable passage of the 2022–2026 heating seasons. In 2025 alone, loan agreements were concluded with Naftogaz for 770 million euros: 500 million euros – under the guarantees of the European Commission and 270 million euros – under the guarantees of the Government of Ukraine.

Ukraine wants to increase gas imports by 30% after Russian attacks - Minister07.10.25, 14:03 • 2152 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Serhiy Marchenko
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Naftogaz
European Commission
Ukraine