EBRD may provide Ukraine with additional funding for gas purchases for the 2025-2026 heating season

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development may provide Ukraine with additional funding for gas purchases and to ensure the uninterrupted passage of the 2025-2026 heating season, the Ministry of Finance reported after negotiations between Minister Serhiy Marchenko and EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko and EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system and the possibility of attracting additional funds from the Bank and other donors for gas purchases.

The parties also considered options for mobilizing financing under EU guarantees.

The EBRD remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in reconstruction and recovery. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Bank has invested over 8 billion euros in critical infrastructure recovery projects. Today, we discussed the possibility of additional funding for gas purchases. Ukraine faces a difficult winter due to intensified Russian attacks on Naftogaz facilities and the energy system as a whole. – Marchenko noted.

In 2022–2025, the EBRD provided Ukraine with almost 1 billion euros for emergency gas purchases to ensure the stable passage of the 2022–2026 heating seasons. In 2025 alone, loan agreements were concluded with Naftogaz for 770 million euros: 500 million euros – under the guarantees of the European Commission and 270 million euros – under the guarantees of the Government of Ukraine.

