EBRD allocates 300 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian attacks

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65420 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138293 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143423 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236939 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163328 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147691 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218676 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112927 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205302 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63337 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108944 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45724 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104640 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41398 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236926 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218670 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205298 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231410 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218640 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 841 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10838 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104640 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108944 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158123 views
EBRD allocates 300 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17896 views

The EBRD is allocating 300 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector, which has been hit by Russian attacks, to restore generating capacity, infrastructure and build a new decentralized generation system.

The EBRD is allocating 300 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector, which was affected by Russian attacks, to restore generating capacities, infrastructure and build a new decentralized generation, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said, indicating that he had signed a corresponding memorandum, UNN writes.

The EBRD is accumulating 300 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector, which is suffering from Russian attacks. The relevant memorandum was signed today with the president of the Bank Odile Renault-Basso

- wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

According to him,"the funds will go to state-owned energy companies for the restoration of generating capacities and infrastructure, as well as for the construction of a new decentralized generation.

"This support will help in the implementation of our goal - to ensure stable and uninterrupted power supply to the entire territory of Ukraine," Shmygal said.

To prepare for the "difficult heating season": government is considering abolition of duties and VAT, preferential loans for energy equipment03.06.24, 14:41 • 20778 views

Addition

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, according to the prime minister, the EBRD has provided Ukraine with 4 billion euros of financing. 

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ukraineUkraine

