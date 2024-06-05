EBRD allocates 300 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian attacks

The EBRD is allocating 300 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector, which was affected by Russian attacks, to restore generating capacities, infrastructure and build a new decentralized generation, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said, indicating that he had signed a corresponding memorandum, UNN writes.

According to him,"the funds will go to state-owned energy companies for the restoration of generating capacities and infrastructure, as well as for the construction of a new decentralized generation.

"This support will help in the implementation of our goal - to ensure stable and uninterrupted power supply to the entire territory of Ukraine," Shmygal said.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, according to the prime minister, the EBRD has provided Ukraine with 4 billion euros of financing.