To prepare for the "difficult heating season": government is considering abolition of duties and VAT, preferential loans for energy equipment

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that the government will promote alternative energy generation, consider the abolition of import duties and VAT on energy equipment, the provision of preferential loans for equipment and the installation of gas-piston installations in each region to prepare for the difficult heating season against the background of Russia's attempts to destroy the energy system, writes UNN.

"The government will contribute to the creation of alternative generation in Ukraine. At today's meeting, we discussed the necessary steps for this," Shmygal wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of government, he heard reports from First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko and energy minister German Galushchenko.

" considered the possibility of abolishing import duties and VAT on all energy equipment and its components, as well as simplifying customs procedures for its import. This will enable citizens and businesses to provide themselves with alternative energy sources," the prime minister said.

For its part, the government, according to him, is working on the decentralization of the energy system. "We are talking with our partners about the supply of diesel generators, cogeneration plants, mobile boiler houses-primarily for the frontline regions," Shmygal said.

"I gave instructions to work out the issue of granting preferential loans for generating equipment," he added.

The Ministry of energy, according to him, "was also instructed to work out together with partners the issue of installing gas piston installations in each regional center.

"Russia is doing everything possible to destroy our energy system. We will make every effort to prepare for the difficult heating season," Shmygal said.

