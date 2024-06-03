ukenru
Electricity supply restrictions are in effect throughout Ukraine during the day, significant imports are planned - ministry of energy

 29031 views

In Ukraine today, power supply restrictions are applied during the day, significant imports are planned, and more than 55 thousand subscribers are de-energized due to bad weather.

In Ukraine today, electricity supply restrictions are applied during the day, significant imports are planned, more than 55 thousand subscribers are de-energized due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

generation and consumption

Over the past day, the needs of consumers, as noted, were covered by their own generation and commercial imports.

During the day, emergency shutdowns were applied and hourly shutdown schedules were in effect. The reason is the difficult situation in the energy system after the latest Russian attacks. Emergency assistance was not involved in the Ukrainian energy system. During the day, generation from renewable energy sources in the western region was limited.

"Today, restrictions on domestic and industrial consumers are applied throughout the day throughout Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy said.

attacks

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling, the gas pipeline of a gas producing enterprise was damaged. Gas supply to consumers did not stop. The gas leak has been eliminated.

de-energization

In the Sumy region, equipment was turned off at one of the high-voltage substations for technological reasons. As a result, agricultural enterprises, local industrial and domestic consumers of the city of Sumy were de-energized. The equipment is put into operation, and all consumers are powered up.

Subsequently, during a thunderstorm, another technological violation occurred at the same substation, followed by de-energization. All consumers were healed.

Also in Sumy region, during a thunderstorm, the overhead line was turned off, household consumers and a hospital in Shostka were de-energized.

In Chernihiv region, two overhead lines were turned off to extinguish a fire that occurred on the equipment of one of the regional power substations. As a result, domestic and industrial consumers in Slavutich were de-energized.

In the Volyn region, the overhead line of regional power companies was disconnected. At the same time, domestic consumers of the city of Vladimir were de-energized. Everyone is healed.

bad weather

Due to bad weather, 312 localities were de – energized, in general-more than 55 thousand subscribers. Most of the de – energized settlements are in the Sumy region – 173, and Kiev region-53.

situation at ZAES

The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.21 m. this is enough to meet the needs of the station, the Ministry of Energy said.

import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 27,178 MWh. No export is expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

