Bad weather left without electricity more than 300 cities and villages in 7 regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the complication of weather conditions (wind gusts and rain), 312 settlements in 7 regions of Ukraine remained de-energized.
Details
According to Ukrenergo, as indicated, due to the complication of weather conditions (wind gusts and rain) due to the operation of automatic power line protection systems, 312 settlements in 7 regions (Sumy -174, Kiev – 53, Poltava – 28, Chernihiv - 21, Zhytomyr – 16, Cherkasy – 13 and Kirovohrad – 7) were de-energized.
Regional power engineering teams are involved in restoring electricity supply.
