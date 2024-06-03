In Ukraine today it will be up to 32°C, rain in some places - forecasters

In Ukraine, mostly no precipitation this afternoon, only in the Carpathian region short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places, the air temperature will be to 32°C of heat, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 3 at night in most of the northern, central, Kharkiv regions, on the day in the Carpathian region in some places short-term rains, thunderstorms; in the rest of the territory without precipitation.

The wind is south-westerly, 5-10 M / s.

The temperature is 13-18° at night, 10-15° in the west of the country; 27-32° in the daytime, 23-28°in the Western, Northern, Vinnytsia regions and on the coast of the seas.

Weather in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region tonight, short-term rain in some places, thunderstorms in some places in the region, no precipitation in the afternoon. The temperature at night is 13-18°, in the afternoon 23-28°, in Kiev at night 16-18°, in the day 25-27°.