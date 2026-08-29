Eating together may reduce the risk of depression and dementia – BBC

Regular meals with other people may positively affect mental health, reduce the risk of depression, and support cognitive function in older age. BBC reports this, citing a number of studies on commensality—the practice of eating together—with UNN reporting.

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One study involving 9,361 women aged 60 and over in China found a link between the number of people at the table and the risk of developing depression. The result remained even after accounting for overall health, well-being, and whether a person lived alone.

Japanese researchers also found that people aged 65–74 who lived with family but regularly ate alone were five times more likely to develop depressive symptoms than those who ate in company.

Why eating together can be beneficial

Eating together is an important mechanism for establishing connections, building trust, and connecting with others — explained Oxford University professor of economics and behavioral science Jan-Emmanuel De Neve.

Data from the World Happiness Report, which covered around 150,000 people in different countries, also showed that the more often people had lunch or dinner with others, the higher their level of emotional well-being. In terms of the strength of the association, this indicator was comparable to employment and income levels.

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Separate studies also point to a possible impact on the brain. In 2025, Japanese scientists found that people who regularly ate alone had smaller volumes in certain brain regions associated with cognitive functions, including the hippocampus and medial temporal lobe.

Scientists suggest that eating together may reduce stress, enhance social support, and provide additional mental stimulation through conversation. At the same time, researchers emphasize that the associations identified do not prove direct causation, but overall indicate the benefits of regular social contact during meals.

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