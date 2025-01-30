Dzhigurda is on the list of persons who pose a threat to Ukraine's national security

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has added Russian actor, Kyiv-born Nikita Dzhigurda to the list of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine. This is stated in the order of the Ministry of Culture, UNN reports.

...to supplement the list of persons who pose a threat to national security by including the following person: Dzhygurda Mykyta Borysovych, whose activities pose a threat to the national interests, national security, state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which consists in active participation in anti-Ukrainian activities of the aggressor state aimed at justifying and legitimizing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - the order says.

The order states that in April 2023, Dzhyhurda was in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, where he held a "patriotic event" with the occupiers.

In June 2023, in the occupied territory, he fired demonstration shots from a mortar, noting that: "Nazism is being cut out ruthlessly and brutally".

In January last year, he brought humanitarian aid to the occupied territories and a car for the Russian troops.

Also in March 2024, he spoke in the occupied territory to the occupiers involved in the war and handed over a batch of drones.

The 14th EU sanctions package includes 116 Russian individuals and legal entities. In addition to Russian officials and military personnel involved in the aggression against Ukraine, the list includes, among others, Russian propagandists - singers Shaman and Polina Gagarina and actor Ivan Okhlobystin.