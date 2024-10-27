“Dynamo vs Shakhtar: where to watch the match and who is the favorite with bookmakers
Kyiv • UNN
Today, at 18:00, the match between Dynamo and Shakhtar will take place at the Lobanovsky Stadium as part of the 11th round of the UPL. The broadcast can be watched on UPL.TV, 2+2 and Champion, and bookmakers estimate the teams' chances to be almost equal.
Today, on October 27, at 18:00, Dynamo and Shakhtar will play a game as part of the 11th round of the Ukrainian football championship. The bookmakers' odds on the teams' victory are virtually identical, UNN writes.
Details
In the first classic derby of the 2024/25 season, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk will face off in the 11th round of the Ukrainian football championship.
The match will take place on October 27 at the Valeriy Lobanovsky Stadium in Kyiv, starting at 18:00 Kyiv time.
Bookmakers believe that the teams' chances in the upcoming derby are almost equal. The odds on the White and Blues to win are 2.66, on a draw - 3.45, and on the Shakhtar to win - 2.58.
The game will be broadcast on UPL.TV, 2+2 and Champion.
Recall
Dynamo Kyiv continues to lead the standings after winning the Kyiv derby with fans in the trees.