Exclusive
12:56 PM • 11106 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 19195 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 39006 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 64270 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 45516 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 42430 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 34775 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20527 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19311 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16856 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" ended the year with crushing "clean" victories: results of the last round of the UPL before the holidays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" secured confident victories in the last matches of the Ukrainian Football Championship in 2025. "Dynamo" defeated "Veres" 3:0, and "Shakhtar" scored 5 "clean" goals against "Epicenter".

"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" ended the year with crushing "clean" victories: results of the last round of the UPL before the holidays

Kyiv's "Dynamo" and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" secured confident victories in the last matches of the Ukrainian Football Championship in 2025. The 2025 playing year has ended in the UPL, UNN reports.

Details

"Dynamo" defeated Rivne's "Veres" with a score of 3:0. Ponomarenko, Tiare, and Yarmolenko scored for Kyiv.

"Shakhtar" showed even greater effectiveness, scoring 5 "dry" goals against Kamianets-Podilskyi's "Epicenter". Among the goal scorers were Pedrinho, Neverton, Kauan Elias, and Luca Meirelles twice.

Conference League: Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1-211.12.25, 22:08 • 3119 views

In another match of the 16th round today, Lviv's "Rukh" defeated SC "Poltava" with a score of 2:1.

Thus, the teams went into the winter break with the following positions:

  • LNZ (Cherkasy) remained the leader of the standings.
    • Shakhtar is in second place.
      • Zhytomyr's "Polissia" is in third place.
        • Kyiv's "Dynamo" finished the autumn part of the season in fourth position.
          Photo from the website flashscore.ua
          Photo from the website flashscore.ua

          At the bottom of the standings before the break were SC "Poltava", "Oleksandriya", "Epicenter", and "Kudrivka".

          Photo from flashscore.ua
          Photo from flashscore.ua

          Shakhtar guaranteed advancement to the playoffs of the Football Conference League12.12.25, 00:02 • 3423 views

          Stepan Haftko

          Sports
          Kyiv