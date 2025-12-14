"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" ended the year with crushing "clean" victories: results of the last round of the UPL before the holidays

Kyiv's "Dynamo" and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" secured confident victories in the last matches of the Ukrainian Football Championship in 2025. The 2025 playing year has ended in the UPL, UNN reports.

Details

"Dynamo" defeated Rivne's "Veres" with a score of 3:0. Ponomarenko, Tiare, and Yarmolenko scored for Kyiv.

"Shakhtar" showed even greater effectiveness, scoring 5 "dry" goals against Kamianets-Podilskyi's "Epicenter". Among the goal scorers were Pedrinho, Neverton, Kauan Elias, and Luca Meirelles twice.

Conference League: Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1-2

In another match of the 16th round today, Lviv's "Rukh" defeated SC "Poltava" with a score of 2:1.

Thus, the teams went into the winter break with the following positions:

LNZ (Cherkasy) remained the leader of the standings.

Shakhtar is in second place.

Zhytomyr's "Polissia" is in third place.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" finished the autumn part of the season in fourth position.

Photo from the website flashscore.ua

At the bottom of the standings before the break were SC "Poltava", "Oleksandriya", "Epicenter", and "Kudrivka".

Photo from flashscore.ua

Shakhtar guaranteed advancement to the playoffs of the Football Conference League