In the next round of the Conference League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1-2 and practically left themselves no chances of advancing to the next round of Europe's third most prestigious football tournament. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Kyiv team conceded first in the 18th minute. Dynamo managed to equalize in the 55th minute, when Mykhailenko scored with a luxurious shot from outside the penalty area. However, the Dynamo players could not hold on to a draw.

"Fiorentina" snatched the victory in the 74th minute: Gudmundsson scored against Neshcheret, setting the final score in favor of the Italians.

