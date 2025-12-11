Conference League: Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1-2

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:49 PM • 7666 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 13586 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 16477 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 19958 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 28059 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 17561 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 19469 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16402 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16623 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16942 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 24796 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 40009 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM • 21966 views
CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic electionsDecember 11, 12:38 PM • 3634 views
Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - mediaDecember 11, 12:39 PM • 8580 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 28057 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 40117 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 42616 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 53969 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 55021 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 24898 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 29365 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 34848 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 30659 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 39428 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Economist
Social network

Conference League: Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1-2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1-2 in the Conference League, which significantly complicated their chances of advancing to the next round. "Dynamo" conceded first, equalized in the 55th minute, but "Fiorentina" snatched the victory in the 74th minute.

Conference League: Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1-2

In the next round of the Conference League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1-2 and practically left themselves no chances of advancing to the next round of Europe's third most prestigious football tournament. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Kyiv team conceded first in the 18th minute. Dynamo managed to equalize in the 55th minute, when Mykhailenko scored with a luxurious shot from outside the penalty area. However, the Dynamo players could not hold on to a draw.

"Fiorentina" snatched the victory in the 74th minute: Gudmundsson scored against Neshcheret, setting the final score in favor of the Italians.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to the last team in the UPL: Kostyuk's debut as acting head coach was unsuccessful01.12.25, 19:08 • 3612 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Kyiv