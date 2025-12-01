Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to the last team in the UPL: Kostyuk's debut as acting head coach was unsuccessful

$42.270.07
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 3368 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 7468 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 11028 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 14794 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 18128 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19898 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 35345 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19342 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 35743 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37324 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 15666 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 20522 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 25898 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 16730 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 14810 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 3560 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 14875 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 25974 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 35347 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 35744 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 16795 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 20583 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 79732 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 56617 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 72908 views
Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to the last team in the UPL: Kostyuk's debut as acting head coach was unsuccessful

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The capital's "Dynamo" once again lost a match in the Ukrainian Football Championship. This time, the footballers of SC "Poltava", a team that is in last place in the championship, proved stronger than the Kyivans. This was the first match for Ihor Kostyuk, acting head coach of the Kyiv team.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to the last team in the UPL: Kostyuk's debut as acting head coach was unsuccessful

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to the underdog of the Ukrainian Premier League - SC "Poltava" - in a home match of the 14th round of the Ukrainian championship. In Ihor Kostiuk's debut match as acting head coach, Kyiv lost with a score of 2:1, UNN reports.

Details

On Monday, December 1, "Dynamo" played a match of the 14th round of the Ukrainian championship. The "White-Blues" hosted the newcomer of the UPL this season – SC "Poltava", which is lagging behind in the championship. Before this match, Poltava occupied the last place with 6 points. Pavlo Matviychuk's team won their only victory in August against "Veres" - 1:0.

In addition, this was Ihor Kostiuk's first official match as acting head coach of the main Dynamo team.

Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff28.11.25, 00:13 • 13000 views

"Dynamo" in the first half did not look sharper, but more confident, which is not surprising for the status of the match favorite. Bookmakers gave a coefficient of 1.4 for "Dynamo", while for "Poltava" - 42.

The hosts created the first dangerous moment. Pikhalyonok and Buyalskyi participated in the final stage of a promising attack, the latter with an excellent pass brought Voloshyn into a striking position, but Nazar shot low past the post. In general, as expected, the Dynamo players took control of the game, but the guests acted quite coherently and organized in defense.

The main events unfolded mainly in the opponent's half of the field, Poltava residents failed to push the game away from their possessions. But the Dynamo players did not impose high speeds and tempo on the opponent.

However, in injury time of the first half, Poltava managed to take the lead after a counterattack, and taking advantage of mistakes in the Kyiv defense, who could not take control of the ball, Marusych made a cross from the left, and Odaryuk with a strong low shot from the corner of the penalty area hit the far corner - 0:1.

In the second half, the situation did not change dramatically. The game was not characterized by high intensity, tension, and was not particularly spectacular. However, the guests managed to score twice for the second time - after Galenkov's shot, the ball flew into the goal, but it was canceled due to a foul, but very soon "Poltava" still scored according to the rules: after a cross, the ball ended up with Misyura, who with a kick from approximately the center of the penalty area doubled his team's advantage - 0:2.

The Dynamo players managed to score one goal immediately after a double substitution and the entry of Redushko and Yatsyk onto the field. Redushko marked his debut for the first Dynamo team with an assist to Oleksandr - after a cross into the penalty area, Yatsyk headed the ball into the net - 1:2.

Ultimately, the final whistle recorded Poltava's second victory, which with 9 points remains in last place in the championship, while Kyiv suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the championship and occupy 7th place in the table with 20 points.

"We emphasized that we need to switch to attacks faster. And not to allow the moments that the opposing team created. Although there were not many of them, the concentration in defense should have been greater. Today we are not ready for such a fight. And, of course, we lacked freshness in attack. I told the players that everything needs to be done faster. Unfortunately, we conceded a second goal. Today we executed many set pieces, but did not create moments from them to score a goal. In the end, we scored one goal, but there was not enough time for more... Of course, the team is in a depressed state after the game. Everyone is worried. We hope that we will rally, create an atmosphere in which the guys will raise their heads. We have a little time to physically prepare for the next game, so we will do everything to play it better in this regard," Ihor Kostiuk said during the post-match press conference.

Volodymyr Muntyan, a legend of Ukrainian football, has died at the age of 8001.12.25, 12:16 • 2288 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Ukraine