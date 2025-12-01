Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to the last team in the UPL: Kostyuk's debut as acting head coach was unsuccessful

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to the underdog of the Ukrainian Premier League - SC "Poltava" - in a home match of the 14th round of the Ukrainian championship. In Ihor Kostiuk's debut match as acting head coach, Kyiv lost with a score of 2:1, UNN reports.

On Monday, December 1, "Dynamo" played a match of the 14th round of the Ukrainian championship. The "White-Blues" hosted the newcomer of the UPL this season – SC "Poltava", which is lagging behind in the championship. Before this match, Poltava occupied the last place with 6 points. Pavlo Matviychuk's team won their only victory in August against "Veres" - 1:0.

In addition, this was Ihor Kostiuk's first official match as acting head coach of the main Dynamo team.

"Dynamo" in the first half did not look sharper, but more confident, which is not surprising for the status of the match favorite. Bookmakers gave a coefficient of 1.4 for "Dynamo", while for "Poltava" - 42.

The hosts created the first dangerous moment. Pikhalyonok and Buyalskyi participated in the final stage of a promising attack, the latter with an excellent pass brought Voloshyn into a striking position, but Nazar shot low past the post. In general, as expected, the Dynamo players took control of the game, but the guests acted quite coherently and organized in defense.

The main events unfolded mainly in the opponent's half of the field, Poltava residents failed to push the game away from their possessions. But the Dynamo players did not impose high speeds and tempo on the opponent.

However, in injury time of the first half, Poltava managed to take the lead after a counterattack, and taking advantage of mistakes in the Kyiv defense, who could not take control of the ball, Marusych made a cross from the left, and Odaryuk with a strong low shot from the corner of the penalty area hit the far corner - 0:1.

In the second half, the situation did not change dramatically. The game was not characterized by high intensity, tension, and was not particularly spectacular. However, the guests managed to score twice for the second time - after Galenkov's shot, the ball flew into the goal, but it was canceled due to a foul, but very soon "Poltava" still scored according to the rules: after a cross, the ball ended up with Misyura, who with a kick from approximately the center of the penalty area doubled his team's advantage - 0:2.

The Dynamo players managed to score one goal immediately after a double substitution and the entry of Redushko and Yatsyk onto the field. Redushko marked his debut for the first Dynamo team with an assist to Oleksandr - after a cross into the penalty area, Yatsyk headed the ball into the net - 1:2.

Ultimately, the final whistle recorded Poltava's second victory, which with 9 points remains in last place in the championship, while Kyiv suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the championship and occupy 7th place in the table with 20 points.

"We emphasized that we need to switch to attacks faster. And not to allow the moments that the opposing team created. Although there were not many of them, the concentration in defense should have been greater. Today we are not ready for such a fight. And, of course, we lacked freshness in attack. I told the players that everything needs to be done faster. Unfortunately, we conceded a second goal. Today we executed many set pieces, but did not create moments from them to score a goal. In the end, we scored one goal, but there was not enough time for more... Of course, the team is in a depressed state after the game. Everyone is worried. We hope that we will rally, create an atmosphere in which the guys will raise their heads. We have a little time to physically prepare for the next game, so we will do everything to play it better in this regard," Ihor Kostiuk said during the post-match press conference.

