09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM
Volodymyr Muntyan, a legend of Ukrainian football, has died at the age of 80

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Volodymyr Muntyan, a seven-time USSR champion and vice-president of the Association of Football Veterans of Ukraine, died at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Volodymyr Muntyan, a legend of Ukrainian football, has died at the age of 80

Volodymyr Muntyan, one of the most prominent footballers of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the USSR national team, seven-time USSR champion, participant in the 1970 World Cup and vice-president of the Association of Football Veterans of Ukraine, died after a long illness at the age of 80. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, writes UNN.

At the age of 80, after a long illness, the heart of Volodymyr Fedorovych Muntyan stopped beating - an outstanding footballer of Kyiv "Dynamo", the USSR national team, and an authoritative coach.

- the message says.

It is noted that Volodymyr Muntyan was the best player of the USSR in 1969, a seven-time national champion, a two-time winner of the USSR Cup, a winner of the Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, a participant in the 1970 World Cup, a vice-champion of Europe in 1972, and vice-president of the Association of Football Veterans of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Muntyan has long inscribed his name in the pantheon of football glory - as one of the greatest players of the era, as a coach, and as a football figure. His contribution to the development of the veteran movement is especially significant: for more than twenty years he worked in the governing bodies of the Association of Football Veterans of Ukraine, supporting and uniting generations of those who glorified Ukrainian football.

- added the UAF.

For reference

Volodymyr Muntyan is one of the legends of Ukrainian football, who dedicated his entire life to Kyiv "Dynamo". He left a significant mark on the development of the club and Ukrainian football in general.

As part of "Dynamo", Muntyan became the USSR champion seven times, won the national Cup twice, and in 1975, together with the team, won the Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

The footballer became famous for his exceptional technique, skill on the field, and dedication to the club, becoming an example for subsequent generations of players. Off the field, he was actively involved in educating young athletes, passing on his knowledge, experience, and desire for victories.

Olga Rozgon

Sports