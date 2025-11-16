Former Ukraine national team footballer Andriy Polunin dies at 54

The death of former Ukrainian national football player Andriy Polunin was reported with deep sorrow by the National Veterans' Team of AVFU, according to UNN.

The post emphasized that he was "an outstanding Ukrainian footballer, a wonderful person, and a good friend." The authors of the appeal expressed their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew Andriy Polunin.

Good memories of him will live on in everyone who loved football and appreciated his talent. Eternal memory… - the post reads.

What is known about Andriy Polunin: - 54-year-old ex-footballer and functionary. - Began his senior career in 1990 at "Dnipro", where he was a youth academy product. He played the most matches of his career for the Dnipro club — 192 (28 goals and 31 assists).

In addition, he played for "CSKA" Kyiv, "Kryvbas", "Karpaty", as well as German clubs "Nuremberg", "St. Pauli" and "Essen". He played 16 matches in the Bundesliga.

He ended his playing career in 2004, with over 300 matches to his credit.

As a functionary, he worked as executive director at "Arsenal" in 2012, and also at "Naftovyk" from January 2013 to June 2018. He was also a scout for "Dnipro-1" from September 2019 to June 2024.

