Exclusive
08:19 AM • 17838 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
November 16, 07:00 AM • 25646 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
November 16, 05:50 AM • 14015 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 26995 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 42587 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 43442 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 40952 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52457 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44904 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38571 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Former Ukraine national team footballer Andriy Polunin dies at 54

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

The heart of former midfielder of the Ukrainian national football team Andriy Polunin has stopped beating

Former Ukraine national team footballer Andriy Polunin dies at 54

The death of former Ukrainian national football player Andriy Polunin was reported with deep sorrow by the National Veterans' Team of AVFU, according to UNN.

Details

 The post emphasized that he was "an outstanding Ukrainian footballer, a wonderful person, and a good friend." The authors of the appeal expressed their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew Andriy Polunin.

Good memories of him will live on in everyone who loved football and appreciated his talent. Eternal memory…

- the post reads.

Additionally

What is known about Andriy Polunin: - 54-year-old ex-footballer and functionary. - Began his senior career in 1990 at "Dnipro", where he was a youth academy product. He played the most matches of his career for the Dnipro club — 192 (28 goals and 31 assists).

In addition, he played for "CSKA" Kyiv, "Kryvbas", "Karpaty", as well as German clubs "Nuremberg", "St. Pauli" and "Essen". He played 16 matches in the Bundesliga.

He ended his playing career in 2004, with over 300 matches to his credit.

As a functionary, he worked as executive director at "Arsenal" in 2012, and also at "Naftovyk" from January 2013 to June 2018. He was also a scout for "Dnipro-1" from September 2019 to June 2024. 

Recall

On July 10, Stepan Yurchyshyn, a famous footballer and coach who set a record in Soviet football by scoring 42 goals in 42 matches, passed away. The Ukrainian football family lost a person who made history. 

