During the "Tour de France", a man with a knife attacked a police officer

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 11824 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 43668 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 103463 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
03:42 AM • 115072 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 150366 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 113005 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 183942 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199584 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81917 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62229 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenshipJuly 8, 11:48 PM • 30047 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 76046 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 42161 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 142745 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 36236 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 103464 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 142892 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 183942 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 153071 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199584 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 4343 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 203002 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 387372 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 220344 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 331888 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

During the "Tour de France", a man with a knife attacked a police officer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 339 views

In France, a 21-year-old man who wounded a police officer with a knife near the finish line of a Tour de France stage was detained. The attacker was stopped by a shot to the leg; he was wanted after escaping from the hospital.

During the "Tour de France", a man with a knife attacked a police officer

A man was detained in France after he stabbed a police officer near the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour de France. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

During the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Rouen, near the finish line, a man with a knife began to threaten passers-by and then tried to injure a police officer. The attacker was stopped by a shot — he received a minor leg injury and was detained.

- the report says.

The incident occurred before the arrival of the riders. According to Le Parisien, citing its own sources, the police officer attacked by the assailant was not injured because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Immediately after that, another police officer opened fire on the attacker.

According to the investigation, the detainee is 21 years old. He had been wanted since June 24 — on that day he escaped from the hospital. Currently, a case has been opened against him on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer.

At Tour de France 2025, fans watched the cycling race directly from the cemetery08.07.25, 03:18 • 1658 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bild
France
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9