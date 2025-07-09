During the "Tour de France", a man with a knife attacked a police officer

A man was detained in France after he stabbed a police officer near the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour de France. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

During the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Rouen, near the finish line, a man with a knife began to threaten passers-by and then tried to injure a police officer. The attacker was stopped by a shot — he received a minor leg injury and was detained. - the report says.

The incident occurred before the arrival of the riders. According to Le Parisien, citing its own sources, the police officer attacked by the assailant was not injured because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Immediately after that, another police officer opened fire on the attacker.

According to the investigation, the detainee is 21 years old. He had been wanted since June 24 — on that day he escaped from the hospital. Currently, a case has been opened against him on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer.

