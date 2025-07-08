At Tour de France 2025, fans watched the cycling race directly from the cemetery

During the second stage of the Tour de France-2025 cycling race, a crowd of spectators watched the competition from a cemetery. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that less than 9 km before the finish of the stage, the race route passed by a cemetery. A large number of spectators watched the race from the cemetery grounds.

Given the drama during the race, it seems that some fans were so eager to see it firsthand that they paid no attention to their surroundings in order to watch it live - the publication writes.

It is indicated that such behavior caused outrage among many cycling fans.

