During the last prisoner exchange, letters were handed over, and the transfer of parcels was discussed - Ombudsman

During the last exchange, letters were handed over to prisoners of war, and the parties discussed the transfer of humanitarian parcels, Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Earlier, the Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported that, with the mediation of the Belarusian side, her meeting with a representative of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine took place.