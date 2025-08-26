During the last prisoner exchange, letters were handed over, and the transfer of parcels was discussed - Ombudsman

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 24163 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 17818 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 25690 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 119905 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 75554 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 70884 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 203494 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 189078 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 71003 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 68026 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
69%
749mm
Popular news
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 22844 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM • 15594 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 16754 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 17033 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 14457 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 10427 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 24196 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 99088 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 119928 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 203512 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 14510 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 17094 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 99088 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 64551 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 101234 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
Pistol

During the last prisoner exchange, letters were handed over, and the transfer of parcels was discussed - Ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

The Ukrainian Ombudsman reported on the exchange of letters from prisoners of war and the discussion of humanitarian parcels. This happened after a meeting between representatives of the Ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, mediated by Belarus.

During the last prisoner exchange, letters were handed over, and the transfer of parcels was discussed - Ombudsman

During the last exchange, letters were handed over to prisoners of war, and the parties discussed the transfer of humanitarian parcels, Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

During the last return of our citizens, among other things, an exchange of letters from prisoners of war took place, and the issue of forming humanitarian parcels for prisoners of war and family reunification was discussed.

- Lubinets reported.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported that, with the mediation of the Belarusian side, her meeting with a representative of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine took place.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Belarus
Verkhovna Rada