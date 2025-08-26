During the last prisoner exchange, letters were handed over, and the transfer of parcels was discussed - Ombudsman
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Ombudsman reported on the exchange of letters from prisoners of war and the discussion of humanitarian parcels. This happened after a meeting between representatives of the Ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, mediated by Belarus.
During the last exchange, letters were handed over to prisoners of war, and the parties discussed the transfer of humanitarian parcels, Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
During the last return of our citizens, among other things, an exchange of letters from prisoners of war took place, and the issue of forming humanitarian parcels for prisoners of war and family reunification was discussed.
Recall
Earlier, the Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported that, with the mediation of the Belarusian side, her meeting with a representative of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine took place.