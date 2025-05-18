During the enthronement ceremony, Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace.

Robert Francis Prevost mentioned Ukraine in his speech, in honor of his first service as the 267th Pope Leo XIV.

UNN reports with reference to RAI.

Details

Pope Leo XIV in his inaugural speech prayed for Ukraine and reminded that the world is "finally waiting" for negotiations on a "just and lasting peace".

Martyr Ukraine is waiting for a just peace - noted Leo XIV.

In addition, the Pontiff mentioned the fighting in the Gaza Strip, noting that "children, families and the elderly are forced to starve".

Trusting Mary's service as Bishop of Rome, pastor of the Universal Church, from Peter's boat we look to her, Star of the Sea, Mother of Good Counsel, as a sign of hope. Let us ask for his intercession for the gift of peace and comfort for those who suffer - summed up the Pontiff.

Let us remind

A solemn mass was held in the Vatican on the occasion of the official start of the service of the 267th Pope, Bishop of Rome Leo XIV.

On May 18, Pope Leo XIV officially took the Holy See in the Vatican.

More than four thousand co-workers are present at the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo. On the parvis - 200 cardinals and 750 bishops and priests. In total, in St. Peter's Square. In total, they expected 156 delegations from all over the world and more than 250,000 believers.

Pope Leo XIV called for unity, peace and love.

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy was also present at the enthronement of the Pope.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with US Vice President Vence for the first time in the Vatican after their argument in the White House.