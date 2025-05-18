During the enthronement ceremony, Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace.

$41.470.00
Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted
12:29 PM • 1732 views

12:08 PM • 8578 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 18187 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122113 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 81800 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 88255 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 350402 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 282080 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 127541 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 119518 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Popular news

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 32239 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 19032 views

The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

May 18, 03:58 AM • 18393 views

"We are far from that": Europe is not currently preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine - Merz

May 18, 04:23 AM • 18815 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 26647 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 140290 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 390016 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 377625 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 63454 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122127 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 58290 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 61970 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 72322 views
During the enthronement ceremony, Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace.

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

During his inaugural address, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace. The Pontiff also mentioned the hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

During the enthronement ceremony, Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace.

Robert Francis Prevost mentioned Ukraine in his speech, in honor of his first service as the 267th Pope Leo XIV.

UNN reports with reference to RAI.

Details

Pope Leo XIV in his inaugural speech prayed for Ukraine and reminded that the world is "finally waiting" for negotiations on a "just and lasting peace".

Martyr Ukraine is waiting for a just peace

- noted Leo XIV.

In addition, the Pontiff mentioned the fighting in the Gaza Strip, noting that "children, families and the elderly are forced to starve".

Trusting Mary's service as Bishop of Rome, pastor of the Universal Church, from Peter's boat we look to her, Star of the Sea, Mother of Good Counsel, as a sign of hope. Let us ask for his intercession for the gift of peace and comfort for those who suffer

- summed up the Pontiff.

Let us remind

A solemn mass was held in the Vatican on the occasion of the official start of the service of the 267th Pope, Bishop of Rome Leo XIV.

On May 18, Pope Leo XIV officially took the Holy See in the Vatican.

More than four thousand co-workers are present at the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo. On the parvis - 200 cardinals and 750 bishops and priests. In total, in St. Peter's Square. In total, they expected 156 delegations from all over the world and more than 250,000 believers.

Pope Leo XIV called for unity, peace and love.

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy was also present at the enthronement of the Pope.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with US Vice President Vence for the first time in the Vatican after their argument in the White House.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
