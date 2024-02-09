ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
During his visit to the United States, Scholz met with his "double"

Kyiv  •  UNN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with his "lookalike," Democratic Senator Chris Coons, during a visit to the United States. The politicians took a photo together and joked about their resemblance.

During his visit to the United States, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met his "double", Democratic Senator Chris Coons. This was reported by UNN with reference to Scholz's page on the social network X.

Details

The German chancellor arrived in the United States to meet with President Joe Biden. However, on the sidelines, he came face to face with a senator who looks very much like him. 

The politicians reacted to the situation with humor and even took a photo together. 

It's nice to see my double Chris Coons again

- Olaf Scholz signed the photo.

The American senator supported the joke and wrote in German "Who is who?" in the comments to the photo. 

Addendum

The German chancellor also met with senators of both parties and stated the need to unblock the aid package for Ukraine

Volodymyr Omelchenko

