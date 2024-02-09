During his visit to the United States, Scholz met with his "double"

During his visit to the United States, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met his "double", Democratic Senator Chris Coons. This was reported by UNN with reference to Scholz's page on the social network X.

Details

The German chancellor arrived in the United States to meet with President Joe Biden. However, on the sidelines, he came face to face with a senator who looks very much like him.

The politicians reacted to the situation with humor and even took a photo together.

It's nice to see my double Chris Coons again - Olaf Scholz signed the photo.

The American senator supported the joke and wrote in German "Who is who?" in the comments to the photo.

Addendum

The German chancellor also met with senators of both parties and stated the need to unblock the aid package for Ukraine.

