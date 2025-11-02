Due to the war, Russians are forced to eat less - CPD

The problems of the Russian economy, caused by the war and sanctions, have led to Russians eating less. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

It is noted that for the first time in many years, statistics recorded a decrease in food consumption in Russia in natural terms.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that over the past two months, Russians have eaten 9% less buckwheat and meat, 10% less rice, drunk 8% less milk, etc. At the same time, Russians' monetary spending on food has increased due to a significant rise in food prices.

While Russian propaganda convinces Russian citizens that their real incomes are allegedly growing, and the economy, despite sanctions, is "in good condition," in reality, ordinary Russians are literally forced to "tighten their belts." - the post says.

"The only reason for the deterioration of Russians' lives is the continuation of the war against Ukraine, which requires more and more expenses that the Kremlin extracts from the wallets of its subjects," the CCD added.

The Russian economy is entering a phase where official statistics do not hide the scale of problems, losing the ability to generate profit in traditionally strong sectors. The net profit of enterprises for the eight months of 2025 decreased by 8.3%, and the share of problem borrowers among legal entities reached 23%.

