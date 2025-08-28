Due to the Russian attack, there are changes for trains to Zaporizhzhia, one train is delayed by up to 6 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 6614 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 19584 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 13206 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 28056 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 72718 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 99848 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 93383 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 112467 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 81494 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81430 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
38%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 83209 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: already 12 dead, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 50867 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 58171 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 110980 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 47505 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 8910 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 19635 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 153939 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 156452 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 238332 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 102065 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 133406 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 135010 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 128982 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 160821 views
Actual
The New York Times
COVID-19
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury

Due to the Russian attack, there are changes for trains to Zaporizhzhia, one train is delayed by up to 6 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Due to shelling, the routes of trains No. 3/4 Uzhhorod - Zaporizhzhia and No. 32 Przemyśl - Zaporizhzhia have been changed. They will run only to Dnipro, passengers will be transferred to an additional train No. 293/294.

Due to the Russian attack, there are changes for trains to Zaporizhzhia, one train is delayed by up to 6 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to the Russian attack, there are changes for two trains to Zaporizhzhia, which will only go to Dnipro, there will also be changes on the Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv route, and another train - Dnipro - Ivano-Frankivsk - is delayed by up to 6 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to the delay caused by the shelling, we have a lack of time for a full turnaround along the route of two trains, so 2 trains will run today only to/from Dnipro station

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As noted, this refers to:

  • train No. 3/4 Uzhhorod - Zaporizhzhia will go only to Dnipro. Passengers planning to board the return flight of this train from Zaporizhzhia will be seated on an additional train No. 293/294, and at Dnipro station they will transfer to their train No. 4/3 Zaporizhzhia/Dnipro - Uzhhorod. Passengers of train No. 3/4 Uzhhorod - Dnipro/Zaporizhzhia, who arrive in Dnipro, will go to Zaporizhzhia by the same train No. 293/294, which will bring passengers from Zaporizhzhia;
    • train No. 32 Przemyśl - Zaporizhzhia will run only to Dnipro today. Passengers of this train will also be transferred to the carriages of train No. 293/294 to Zaporizhzhia. The return flight of the train to Przemyśl from Zaporizhzhia will depart as usual.

      "As a result of these changes, train No. 38 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv will depart from Zaporizhzhia without some carriages, which will be waiting at Dnipro station. Passengers of the train will be seated in the available carriages, and at Dnipro station they will be able to transfer to their carriages to their seats according to their tickets," the report says.

      "As a result of the morning shelling, train No. 61 Dnipro - Ivano-Frankivsk is also currently running with a significant delay of about 6 hours. The return flight of this train from Ivano-Frankivsk will also run with a delay of about 5 hours 30 minutes, but will pick up all passengers along the route," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

      And urged passengers to expect the arrival of the flight at the stations: "railway workers are trying to minimize the train delay time."

      Intercity+ trains are not being reduced after the Russian attack, but train delays persist - Ukrzaliznytsia28.08.25, 13:38 • 3176 views

      Julia Shramko

      Society
      Dnipro
      Uzhhorod
      Ivano-Frankivsk
      Zaporizhzhia
      Kyiv