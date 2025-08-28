Due to the Russian attack, there are changes for trains to Zaporizhzhia, one train is delayed by up to 6 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to the Russian attack, there are changes for two trains to Zaporizhzhia, which will only go to Dnipro, there will also be changes on the Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv route, and another train - Dnipro - Ivano-Frankivsk - is delayed by up to 6 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to the delay caused by the shelling, we have a lack of time for a full turnaround along the route of two trains, so 2 trains will run today only to/from Dnipro station - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As noted, this refers to:

train No. 3/4 Uzhhorod - Zaporizhzhia will go only to Dnipro. Passengers planning to board the return flight of this train from Zaporizhzhia will be seated on an additional train No. 293/294, and at Dnipro station they will transfer to their train No. 4/3 Zaporizhzhia/Dnipro - Uzhhorod. Passengers of train No. 3/4 Uzhhorod - Dnipro/Zaporizhzhia, who arrive in Dnipro, will go to Zaporizhzhia by the same train No. 293/294, which will bring passengers from Zaporizhzhia;

train No. 32 Przemyśl - Zaporizhzhia will run only to Dnipro today. Passengers of this train will also be transferred to the carriages of train No. 293/294 to Zaporizhzhia. The return flight of the train to Przemyśl from Zaporizhzhia will depart as usual.

"As a result of these changes, train No. 38 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv will depart from Zaporizhzhia without some carriages, which will be waiting at Dnipro station. Passengers of the train will be seated in the available carriages, and at Dnipro station they will be able to transfer to their carriages to their seats according to their tickets," the report says.

"As a result of the morning shelling, train No. 61 Dnipro - Ivano-Frankivsk is also currently running with a significant delay of about 6 hours. The return flight of this train from Ivano-Frankivsk will also run with a delay of about 5 hours 30 minutes, but will pick up all passengers along the route," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

And urged passengers to expect the arrival of the flight at the stations: "railway workers are trying to minimize the train delay time."

Intercity+ trains are not being reduced after the Russian attack, but train delays persist - Ukrzaliznytsia