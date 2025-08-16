Due to technical leave: more than 20 services in Diia will be temporarily unavailable
Kyiv • UNN
From August 16 to 18, some services in Diia will be unavailable due to the update of state registers. Users are advised to use the services in advance or after the completion of the work.
From 8:00 PM on August 16 to 8:00 AM on August 18, some services in the "Diia" mobile application and on the portal will be temporarily unavailable. This is due to the planned update of state registers by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. This is stated on the "Diia" portal, writes UNN.
Manage to get the necessary services in advance or use them later. Diia does not store your personal data - they are displayed from state registers when using the service
Due to technical work, users will not be able to use a number of services, including:
- Registration, amendments and termination of individual entrepreneurs
- Diia.QR
- eRecovery
- Employee booking
- Repeated certificates and extracts from the State Civil Registry Office
- Car re-registration
- Civil status records of name change
- Civil status records of birth
- Civil status records of marriage
- Civil status records of divorce
- Birth certificates
- Extract on the child's place of residence
- Subsidy application
- eMaliatko
- State registration of rights to real estate
- Information from the State Register of Real Property Rights
- Extract from the USR
- Registration of LLCs based on a model charter
- Change of residence
- Applications to the international Register of Damages
- eRobota grants
- Construction services
- eEntrepreneur
- eOselya
- eDeclaration
- Online marriage (except for engagement service)
Other services in the application and on the portal will work as usual. Citizens were urged to use the necessary services before the start of technical work or after their completion, if necessary.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the eRecovery service will not be available from 8:00 PM on 16.08.2025 to 8:00 AM on 18.08.2025. The reason is technical work by SE "NAIS" on maintaining the state registers of the Ministry of Justice.