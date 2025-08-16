Due to technical leave: more than 20 services in Diia will be temporarily unavailable

$41.450.00
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 12768 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 18868 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 23883 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 26987 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 37334 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 187158 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 178606 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 133955 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 122809 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 277523 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 240038 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 245521 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 256246 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 337120 views
Facebook

Due to technical leave: more than 20 services in Diia will be temporarily unavailable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

From August 16 to 18, some services in Diia will be unavailable due to the update of state registers. Users are advised to use the services in advance or after the completion of the work.

Due to technical leave: more than 20 services in Diia will be temporarily unavailable

From 8:00 PM on August 16 to 8:00 AM on August 18, some services in the "Diia" mobile application and on the portal will be temporarily unavailable. This is due to the planned update of state registers by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. This is stated on the "Diia" portal, writes UNN.

Manage to get the necessary services in advance or use them later. Diia does not store your personal data - they are displayed from state registers when using the service

- the message says.

Due to technical work, users will not be able to use a number of services, including:

  • Registration, amendments and termination of individual entrepreneurs
    • Diia.QR
      • eRecovery
        • Employee booking 
          • Repeated certificates and extracts from the State Civil Registry Office
            • Car re-registration
              • Civil status records of name change
                • Civil status records of birth
                  • Civil status records of marriage
                    • Civil status records of divorce
                      • Birth certificates
                        • Extract on the child's place of residence
                          • Subsidy application
                            • eMaliatko 
                              • State registration of rights to real estate
                                • Information from the State Register of Real Property Rights
                                  • Extract from the USR
                                    • Registration of LLCs based on a model charter
                                      • Change of residence
                                        • Applications to the international Register of Damages
                                          • eRobota grants
                                            • Construction services
                                              • eEntrepreneur
                                                • eOselya
                                                  • eDeclaration
                                                    • Online marriage (except for engagement service)

                                                      Other services in the application and on the portal will work as usual. Citizens were urged to use the necessary services before the start of technical work or after their completion, if necessary.

                                                      Recall

                                                      Earlier, UNN wrote that the eRecovery service will not be available from 8:00 PM on 16.08.2025 to 8:00 AM on 18.08.2025. The reason is technical work by SE "NAIS" on maintaining the state registers of the Ministry of Justice.

                                                      Olga Rozgon

