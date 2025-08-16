Due to technical leave: more than 20 services in Diia will be temporarily unavailable

From 8:00 PM on August 16 to 8:00 AM on August 18, some services in the "Diia" mobile application and on the portal will be temporarily unavailable. This is due to the planned update of state registers by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. This is stated on the "Diia" portal, writes UNN.

Manage to get the necessary services in advance or use them later. Diia does not store your personal data - they are displayed from state registers when using the service - the message says.

Due to technical work, users will not be able to use a number of services, including:

Registration, amendments and termination of individual entrepreneurs

Diia.QR

eRecovery

Employee booking

Repeated certificates and extracts from the State Civil Registry Office

Car re-registration

Civil status records of name change

Civil status records of birth

Civil status records of marriage

Civil status records of divorce

Birth certificates

Extract on the child's place of residence

Subsidy application

eMaliatko

State registration of rights to real estate

Information from the State Register of Real Property Rights

Extract from the USR

Registration of LLCs based on a model charter

Change of residence

Applications to the international Register of Damages

eRobota grants

Construction services

eEntrepreneur

eOselya

eDeclaration

Online marriage (except for engagement service)

Other services in the application and on the portal will work as usual. Citizens were urged to use the necessary services before the start of technical work or after their completion, if necessary.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the eRecovery service will not be available from 8:00 PM on 16.08.2025 to 8:00 AM on 18.08.2025. The reason is technical work by SE "NAIS" on maintaining the state registers of the Ministry of Justice.