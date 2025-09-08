Due to shelling of critical infrastructure, 20 settlements in Chernihiv region are without power.

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
04:45 PM • 9136 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 23273 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 36498 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 54890 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 69098 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 100956 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 84355 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52897 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57106 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79729 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
69%
755mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko showed the consequences of Russia's morning attack on the Cabinet of Ministers buildingPhotoSeptember 7, 12:22 PM • 8132 views
Macron reacted to today's Russian attack on UkraineSeptember 7, 01:58 PM • 6718 views
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crimeSeptember 7, 02:10 PM • 10514 views
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European supportSeptember 7, 02:53 PM • 13836 views
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih04:35 PM • 9226 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 100956 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 84355 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79729 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 58673 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 80500 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kremenchuk
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 14971 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 20817 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 53337 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 108854 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 50364 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Due to shelling of critical infrastructure, 20 settlements in Chernihiv region are without power.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

As a result of the shelling of Semenivka in Chernihiv region on September 7, 20 settlements were left without electricity. Water supply and the hospital operate on generators.

Due to shelling of critical infrastructure, 20 settlements in Chernihiv region are without power.

On the evening of September 7, as a result of shelling of critical infrastructure in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, 20 settlements of the community were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration Oleksandr Seliverstov.

Details

According to the head of the community, the enemy damaged a critical infrastructure facility, due to which some settlements are currently without electricity. However, the critical infrastructure of the community is operating normally.

KP "Revna" supplies power to water supply and sewerage facilities (treatment plants) from generators;  KNP "Semenivka City Hospital" is supplied from a generator, everything necessary is provided

- Seliverstov noted.

6 invincibility points have been deployed in the community: four in the city of Semenivka and two in rural settlements.

Recall

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on humanitarian mission employees who were carrying out demining work. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and two more were injured. 

Occupiers attacked civilians in Chernihiv region with drones: one woman killed, another wounded06.09.25, 15:27 • 3736 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast