Due to shelling of critical infrastructure, 20 settlements in Chernihiv region are without power.

On the evening of September 7, as a result of shelling of critical infrastructure in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, 20 settlements of the community were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration Oleksandr Seliverstov.

According to the head of the community, the enemy damaged a critical infrastructure facility, due to which some settlements are currently without electricity. However, the critical infrastructure of the community is operating normally.

KP "Revna" supplies power to water supply and sewerage facilities (treatment plants) from generators; KNP "Semenivka City Hospital" is supplied from a generator, everything necessary is provided - Seliverstov noted.

6 invincibility points have been deployed in the community: four in the city of Semenivka and two in rural settlements.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on humanitarian mission employees who were carrying out demining work. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and two more were injured.

