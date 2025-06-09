Due to bad weather, some residents of 9 regions are without electricity, consumption has increased - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has increased. Bad weather has cut off power to 508 settlements in nine regions. It is worth using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00. This was reported on Monday by NEC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, June 9, as of 9:30, its level was 2.5% higher than the previous working day," the statement said.

The reasons are "the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the week", as well as "cloudy weather in several regions, which leads to lower efficiency of household solar power plants."

Yesterday, June 8, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 3.5% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday. "The reason is hot weather, which prompted consumers to use air conditioners," the company said.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Today, active energy consumption should be shifted to daytime. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Bad weather

Due to adverse weather conditions (thunderstorms, hail, strong gusts of wind), 508 settlements in nine regions were completely or partially without power in the morning.

Oblenergo brigades are carrying out emergency recovery works to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.