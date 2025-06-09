Due to bad weather, some residents of 9 regions are without electricity, consumption has increased - Ukrenergo

$41.400.07
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in the Russian Federation: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Due to bad weather, some residents of 9 regions are without electricity, consumption has increased - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

Due to bad weather, 508 settlements in nine regions have been de-energized. Ukrenergo urges consumers to consume electricity from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to reduce the load on the system.

Electricity consumption has increased. Bad weather has cut off power to 508 settlements in nine regions. It is worth using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00. This was reported on Monday by NEC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, June 9, as of 9:30, its level was 2.5% higher than the previous working day," the statement said.

The reasons are "the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the week", as well as "cloudy weather in several regions, which leads to lower efficiency of household solar power plants."

Yesterday, June 8, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 3.5% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday. "The reason is hot weather, which prompted consumers to use air conditioners," the company said.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Today, active energy consumption should be shifted to daytime. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Bad weather

Due to adverse weather conditions (thunderstorms, hail, strong gusts of wind), 508 settlements in nine regions were completely or partially without power in the morning.

Oblenergo brigades are carrying out emergency recovery works to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyWeather and environment
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
