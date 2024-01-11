Due to bad weather 288 settlements in Ukraine are without power

Due to bad weather, 288 settlements in four regions of Ukraine remain without power supply, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, there are no weather complications on the territory of the state, and travel on all public roads is provided.

"According to Ukrenergo, 288 settlements in 4 regions (Dnipro - 128, Kirovohrad - 70, Mykolaiv - 62, and Odesa - 28) remain without power," the statement said.

Regional power company crews are involved in restoring power supply.

AddendumAddendum

According to the forecast, there will be some light snow in Ukraine during the day. There will be ice on the roads. West, northwest winds of 7-12 m/s, in some places gusts of 15-18 m/s in Ukraine. The temperature will be 0-5° below zero, in the Carpathians 4-9° below zero, in the southern part of the country in some places 0-3° above zero.