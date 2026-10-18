Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over Wardley

Daniel Dubois retained his WBO world title by defeating Fabio Wardley in their rematch at the O2 Arena, reports UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

Dubois dominated from the outset, although Wardley somehow managed to survive a brutal first round.

However, towards the end of the second round, Wardley’s corner threw in the towel.

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, Dubois said: "Fabio is a great fighter, but this is my time, my era."

"I had determined intentions from the very beginning," he said. "During our first meeting, we found ourselves in a difficult position, backed against the wall."

"Today, we simply had to get in the ring and prove that we were serious."

Wardley paid tribute to the champion, noting that Dubois is a "living example of how you can lose and then come back; I aim to do the same."

"Losing is always unpleasant," he added. "But it is what it is. I have always chosen the strongest, toughest and most dangerous opponents; there is nothing shameful about testing yourself against the best."

We will add

Later, Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgović entered the ring and spoke about the possibility of a rematch with Dubois in March.

Hrgović—the reigning IBF heavyweight world champion—defeated Dubois two years ago.