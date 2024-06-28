DTEK has lost 90% of its capacity as a result of Russian missile strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has attacked DTEK's thermal power plants almost 200 times, resulting in the loss of about 90% of generating capacity, with losses estimated at $350 million and requiring years of restoration work.
So far, Russia has attacked DTEK's thermal power plants almost two hundred times. The company has lost about 90% of its generation. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Saleev.
Details
According to Saleev, after each attack, power engineers try to return the damaged equipment to the system as much as possible. Restoration work continues around the clock.
The scale of the destruction is such that it will take years, not months, to restore the area. This is primarily a matter of time and availability of the necessary equipment. Orders for the production of equipment have been placed at facilities on all continents
He said that hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to repair the equipment. At the same time, due to security concerns, Saleev did not elaborate on the restoration work.
According to preliminary estimates, the losses are $350 million. This year, DTEK's own funds will be used to repair the TPPs, which is about $100 million. This is our minimum plan for what we can do this year. Our specialists around the world are looking for spare equipment to buy, bring and install
Recall
The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RSA, Svitlana Onishchuk, said that the Burshtyn thermal power plant located in Ivano-Frankivsk region was seriously damaged by enemy strikes and cannot be restored.