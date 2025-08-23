Drunk man with a knife attacked teenagers in Kherson: he was detained

In Kherson, a man in a state of alcoholic intoxication attacked teenagers with a knife as a result of a conflict; police placed the man in a temporary detention facility, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Yesterday, around 2 p.m., the Kherson District Police Department received a report that an unknown person, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, was attacking passers-by with a knife on Nezalezhnosti Avenue.

On the spot, law enforcement officers found out that a 51-year-old local resident had a conflict with a group of teenagers. During the incident, the man pulled out a knife and began to threaten them with it. In particular, he tried to inflict bodily harm on a 15-year-old boy.

This was seen by a concerned Kherson resident who was nearby. He neutralized the aggressive man before the police arrived. Thus, a tragedy and injury to children were prevented.

As noted, law enforcement officers detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the knife was seized. Currently, the man is in a temporary detention facility. Based on his illegal actions, investigators initiated proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 "Hooliganism" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As part of the investigation, the suspect is planned to be notified of suspicion and a preventive measure chosen for him.

