Exclusive
07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 13419 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 15236 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 10919 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 31706 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29141 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 24871 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24890 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24481 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13715 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Drunk man with a knife attacked teenagers in Kherson: he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

In Kherson, a man in a state of alcoholic intoxication threatened teenagers with a knife. An indifferent passerby prevented him before the police arrived.

Drunk man with a knife attacked teenagers in Kherson: he was detained

In Kherson, a man in a state of alcoholic intoxication attacked teenagers with a knife as a result of a conflict; police placed the man in a temporary detention facility, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Yesterday, around 2 p.m., the Kherson District Police Department received a report that an unknown person, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, was attacking passers-by with a knife on Nezalezhnosti Avenue.

On the spot, law enforcement officers found out that a 51-year-old local resident had a conflict with a group of teenagers. During the incident, the man pulled out a knife and began to threaten them with it. In particular, he tried to inflict bodily harm on a 15-year-old boy.

This was seen by a concerned Kherson resident who was nearby. He neutralized the aggressive man before the police arrived. Thus, a tragedy and injury to children were prevented.

As noted, law enforcement officers detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the knife was seized. Currently, the man is in a temporary detention facility. Based on his illegal actions, investigators initiated proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 "Hooliganism" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As part of the investigation, the suspect is planned to be notified of suspicion and a preventive measure chosen for him.

Julia Shramko

