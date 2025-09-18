Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"

The Ternopil Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) has reacted to information about a mass road accident caused by an employee of the center. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that on September 17, 2025, an incident occurred in the city of Ternopil involving a serviceman of one of the territorial departments of the TCC and SP of Ternopil region. According to preliminary information, he caused a road accident while intoxicated.

Law enforcement agencies are carrying out all necessary procedural actions to establish the circumstances of the case and make a decision in accordance with current legislation. A service investigation has been launched into this fact and is ongoing. The TCC leadership condemns any illegal actions, regardless of the status or merits of the serviceman, and at the same time emphasizes that the final legal assessment will be provided by authorized bodies. - the message says.

At the same time, it is indicated that a preliminary check established that at the time of the incident, the serviceman was on annual leave in accordance with the order of the head of the relevant territorial unit. He has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since October 2020.

"Zero tolerance for lawbreakers is the principled position of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Violations are not covered. We listen to everyone. We are responsible for everyone," added the Ternopil TCC and SP.

Recall

Earlier, a 31-year-old employee of the TCC and SP in Ternopil, while intoxicated, caused a mass road accident involving police cars, as well as a truck and an Audi car. In addition, a police officer was injured in the accident.

