Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina Sokolova

The frontman of the band "Druha Rika", Valeriy Kharchyshyn, was in a relationship with journalist Yanina Sokolova, but they have now ended. The musician announced this on Facebook, informs UNN.

Details

According to Kharchyshyn, he and Sokolova deliberately did not publicly announce their relationship, as "everyone had their own affairs, and their personal life did not require media attention."

We avoided this topic so as not to fuel "yellow" headlines. But silence breeds rumors, and eventually it began to interfere with professional activities. This is exactly what happened recently, when the meaning of my conversation with the interviewer dissolved in the headlines. Therefore, I am making this statement to avoid manipulation and prevent inaccurate information. - Kharchyshyn wrote.

He emphasized that for a certain period of his life, he was in a relationship with Yanina Sokolova.

"Currently, these relationships are over. I didn't want to announce relationships in this way, especially their termination. That's why I hinted at frankness in my texts, particularly about the song "Zalyshayu dim" by the band "Druha Rika", which I personally consider the final chord of this story. I ask journalists and everyone else not to return to this topic," the musician summarized.

Context

Rumors about a romance between Yanina Sokolova and Valeriy Kharchyshyn appeared after both divorced their partners in 2022. The journalist's participation in the "Druha Rika" music video for the song "Somyi den", where she and the artist played lovers, became the impetus for discussions.

