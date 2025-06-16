Drug prices are rising, and government regulation proves ineffective - analysts

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
08:24 AM • 2620 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 12367 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 23015 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 25364 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 33818 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 65568 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 124296 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 115071 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 102533 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90787 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.1m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 55033 views
Fatal accident with Ukrainians in France: driver chargedJune 16, 12:50 AM • 3950 views
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 19464 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 59432 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 60403 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 96649 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 168798 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 227542 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 233626 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 248730 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 47008 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 43738 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 141939 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 79944 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 124960 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Drug prices are rising, and government regulation proves ineffective - analysts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Analysts record an increase in drug prices in Ukraine, despite government initiatives. Government regulation has proved ineffective, as it covers only a small part of the market.

Drug prices are rising, and government regulation proves ineffective - analysts

Despite the implementation of the government's initiative to reduce prices for the TOP-100 medicines, prices for pharmaceutical products in Ukraine have been growing in recent months. This is evidenced by the results of an analytical study of the PharmXplorer market research system conducted by the international research company Proxima Research, UNN writes. 

Details

+21% in hryvnia - this is how much the consumption of medicines in monetary terms increased in January-April 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. In dollars, the growth was +12%, while the number of packages purchased remained almost at the level of last year (−0.1%), which indicates an increase in the cost of a unit of production.

In practice, this means that Ukrainians spend more money on medicines, but buy no more than last year. The increase in costs with the same volume of consumption is a clear indicator that medicines have actually become more expensive, and have not become more affordable.

The average retail price of most drugs has increased, although back in February the Government and the Ministry of Health announced a reduction in prices for the TOP-100 drugs. The actual effect on the market was insignificant: only -1.8% in total monetary terms, because these drugs account for only 8.4% of the retail market.

More than 70% of the price of medicines in Ukraine depends on the manufacturers of drugs - data from the research company Proxima Research13.06.25, 15:28 • 2384 views

Here, of course, questions arise about the real effectiveness of the state initiative and the mechanisms of its implementation. If the price reduction covers only a small part of the market - less than 10% - then the expected impact on the total cost of medicines for the consumer is minimal. Moreover, with the growth of average prices for most other drugs, such "point" regulation does not look like a systemic anti-crisis policy in the field of health care.

In February 2025, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine announced a reduction in prices for a number of medicines, publishing two lists of drugs, the prices of which were to be reduced in accordance with agreements with domestic manufacturers. These lists were published in stages and cumulatively covered slightly more than 300 items.

It was expected that from March 1, prices for the most popular drugs would decrease by at least 30%, as announced by the President. However, according to analytical data, the actual impact of this initiative on the market was minimal: at the end of April 2025, the total reduction in drug costs was only -1.8%, since these drugs cover only about 8.4% of the total retail market in monetary terms.

In this context, it is especially important to take into account the structure of financing the market of medicines in Ukraine. According to the study, government spending covers only 11% of the total consumption of medicines, while 89% of the costs are borne by patients out of their own pockets. All these factors make the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market extremely vulnerable to any economic fluctuations and cast doubt on the effectiveness of current regulatory decisions.

Thus, despite the declared intentions to reduce the cost of medicines and make them more accessible, in practice Ukrainians continue to face rising prices for medicines. The increase in prices with a low level of state coverage of costs and insignificant coverage by regulatory measures indicates the absence of a systemic impact on the market. What will happen next will depend on the real steps of the government to expand pricing mechanisms, strengthen control and increase the share of state participation in providing the population with medicines. For now, the pharmaceutical market of Ukraine remains sensitive to inflationary fluctuations and unpredictable for the consumer.

Let us remind you

Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 168 of February 14, 2025 provides for new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market. In particular, restrictions were introduced on markups on supply and marketing and retail markups for all medicines, and not only for certain categories. In addition, the resolution prohibits retail from entering into marketing agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers, which allowed pharmacies to make discounts for patients, introduce social projects and conduct training for pharmacists.

The purpose of the innovations was to reduce prices and increase the availability of medicines. At the same time, patient organizations warned that excessive intervention in the market could lead to a shortage of drugs, the closure of pharmacies in rural areas and the curtailment of patient support programs.

The European Business Association also reacted critically to the changes, which called on the President of Ukraine to veto the bill due to risks to market stability and patient health.

In addition, according to estimates by experts, restrictions on markups and direct price regulation may result in annual losses for the state budget of at least UAH 8 billion.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealthFinance
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9