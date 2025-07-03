Drones attacked the "Energiya" plant in Yelets: there are dead and wounded, a multi-story building was damaged

$41.820.04
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:55 AM
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusives
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 24, including children July 2, 09:32 PM
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo) 01:51 AM
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building 03:07 AM
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 3 03:27 AM
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat 05:52 AM
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem July 2, 01:43 PM
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market July 2, 01:18 PM
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts July 1, 03:27 PM
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90 July 2, 02:57 PM
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention July 2, 02:39 PM
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season July 2, 12:56 PM
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros July 2, 07:53 AM
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K July 1, 03:11 PM
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Drones attacked the "Energiya" plant in Yelets: there are dead and wounded, a multi-story building was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 363 views

The "Energiya" plant in Yelets, which produces batteries for UAVs, was attacked by drones for the second time in three months. As a result of the attack, a woman born in 1954 died, and two more people were injured.

Drones attacked the "Energiya" plant in Yelets: there are dead and wounded, a multi-story building was damaged

In the Russian city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, drones attacked the "Energiya" plant, which produces batteries for UAVs and batteries for the aviation and navy of the aggressor country. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

This plant was attacked for the second time in the last three months. At the same time, photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack appeared online.

One of the UAVs hit the asphalt near the plant; a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise. Another UAV hit a multi-story building that is under construction.

The governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, reported the death of a woman as a result of the drone attack. The woman was born in 1954. Two other people were injured: they are being provided with the necessary medical care.

According to Artamonov, a high level of threat remains in the region – the alleged Ukrainian UAVs continue to be detected. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions occurred at the "Kupol" electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia. It produces Tor air defense systems and Harpy-A1 attack UAVs for the Russian army.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
