Drones attacked the "Energiya" plant in Yelets: there are dead and wounded, a multi-story building was damaged

In the Russian city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, drones attacked the "Energiya" plant, which produces batteries for UAVs and batteries for the aviation and navy of the aggressor country. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

This plant was attacked for the second time in the last three months. At the same time, photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack appeared online.

One of the UAVs hit the asphalt near the plant; a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise. Another UAV hit a multi-story building that is under construction.

The governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, reported the death of a woman as a result of the drone attack. The woman was born in 1954. Two other people were injured: they are being provided with the necessary medical care.

According to Artamonov, a high level of threat remains in the region – the alleged Ukrainian UAVs continue to be detected.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions occurred at the "Kupol" electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia. It produces Tor air defense systems and Harpy-A1 attack UAVs for the Russian army.