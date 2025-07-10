While Russia relies on the brute force of its military-industrial complex, Ukraine's defense industry is changing the West's perception of war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Business Insider.

Details

The Ukrainian industry's ability to produce drones at scale and adapt them in response to changing battlefield conditions creates a model that other militaries are now seeking to emulate - says Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the American Hudson Institute.

According to him, this transformation was made possible by Ukraine's departure from traditional military procurement models.

At the same time, Emily Harding, Vice President of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, believes that "necessity and urgency breed true innovation." She added that "Ukraine has found a way to break development and procurement cycles in a matter of weeks."

Doug Klein, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, argues that "Ukraine is not just catching up with other countries in terms of drone production – it is showing the way forward for other countries."

Ukraine has effectively replaced artillery with drones for deep warfare. This doesn't change everything in modern combat, but it changes a lot, and points the way to future close-in fights where drone swarms may dominate - said Michael O'Hanlon, director of foreign policy research at the Brookings Institution.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine found Chinese-made components in Russian drones. This is evidenced by the markings of the manufacturer "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the relevant parts.