Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:46 AM • 2495 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 9328 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 6891 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 35946 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 118542 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 73664 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 80799 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109219 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60464 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 122280 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Drone War: Ukraine Changes Western Perception of Warfare - Business Insider

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Ukraine's defense industry is transforming traditional models of military procurement, creating innovations in drone production. This allows the country to replace artillery with drones for conducting deep-strike warfare.

While Russia relies on the brute force of its military-industrial complex, Ukraine's defense industry is changing the West's perception of war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Business Insider.

Details

The Ukrainian industry's ability to produce drones at scale and adapt them in response to changing battlefield conditions creates a model that other militaries are now seeking to emulate

- says Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the American Hudson Institute.

According to him, this transformation was made possible by Ukraine's departure from traditional military procurement models.

At the same time, Emily Harding, Vice President of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, believes that "necessity and urgency breed true innovation." She added that "Ukraine has found a way to break development and procurement cycles in a matter of weeks."

Doug Klein, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, argues that "Ukraine is not just catching up with other countries in terms of drone production – it is showing the way forward for other countries."

Ukraine has effectively replaced artillery with drones for deep warfare. This doesn't change everything in modern combat, but it changes a lot, and points the way to future close-in fights where drone swarms may dominate

- said Michael O'Hanlon, director of foreign policy research at the Brookings Institution.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine found Chinese-made components in Russian drones. This is evidenced by the markings of the manufacturer "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the relevant parts.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarTechnologies
Security Service of Ukraine
China
Ukraine
