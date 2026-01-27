$43.130.01
Drone procurement with a 2.6 million UAH "markup": embezzlement of budget funds exposed in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

A scheme to embezzle UAH 2.6 million in budget funds during the procurement of quadcopters for defense needs has been exposed in the Poltava region. Three city council officials and a company director have been notified of suspicion.

Drone procurement with a 2.6 million UAH "markup": embezzlement of budget funds exposed in Poltava region

In Poltava region, the embezzlement of UAH 2.6 million in budget funds for drone procurement was exposed. Three officials of the city council department and the director of the company were notified of suspicion and pre-trial detention measures were chosen, reports UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region notified three officials of the city council department and the director of the company of suspicion 

- the report says.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2023, they organized a scheme to seize local budget funds during the procurement of quadcopters for defense needs.

The officials conducted a formal "monitoring" of the market, submitted unrealistic price proposals and technical specifications to the tender, and wrote the procurement terms for a pre-determined company. As a result, a contract was concluded for the supply of 90 quadcopters for UAH 14.5 million.

Subsequently, false information about full and timely delivery was entered into the documents, which became the basis for transferring the funds in full. The actual cost of the equipment was significantly lower. The budget losses amounted to UAH 2.6 million, the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 28 Part 2 of Art. 364, Part 2 of Art. 28 Part 1 of Art. 366, Part 1 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). All have been remanded in custody.

Almost UAH 60 million for substandard protective equipment for the Armed Forces: a scheme exposed during defense procurement16.01.26, 16:14 • 3033 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine