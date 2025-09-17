$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 12452 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 18733 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 21532 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 72824 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 95660 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 48815 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 60058 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 92540 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30981 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62625 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Drone launch over government buildings in Warsaw: actions of Ukrainian and Belarusian woman not seen as fulfilling foreign intelligence orders - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Poland's Internal Security Agency has determined that the detained 17-year-old Belarusian woman and 21-year-old Ukrainian man, who launched a drone over government buildings in Warsaw, were not acting on behalf of foreign intelligence services. The Ukrainian faces up to five years in prison for violating Polish aviation law, while the Belarusian woman is only a witness in the case, media reports.

Drone launch over government buildings in Warsaw: actions of Ukrainian and Belarusian woman not seen as fulfilling foreign intelligence orders - report

Foreigners detained for flying a drone over the residence of the Polish president and government buildings in Warsaw did not act on behalf of foreign services, as unofficially learned by an RMF FM correspondent. These are the data of the Internal Security Agency (ABW) in the case of a 17-year-old Belarusian and a 21-year-old Ukrainian, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Belarusian and the Ukrainian are reportedly due to appear before the prosecutor's office today.

According to information obtained by an RMF FM correspondent, the young man who piloted the drone in Warsaw's Łazienki Park will be charged with violating Polish aviation law. He was flying in a restricted access zone. He faces up to five years in prison. As the correspondent learned, the Ukrainian may ask to voluntarily submit to punishment.

And the teenager, apparently, is only a witness in this case and will be questioned as such, the publication writes.

Since yesterday, the Polish Internal Security Agency has been investigating whether espionage took place. In particular, it checked the contents of the young foreigners' phones for traces of an order. However, no evidence indicating their work for foreign intelligence was found, the publication notes.

Addition

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the drone incident on Monday evening. He reported on the X platform that the Polish State Protection Service neutralized a drone flying over government buildings (Parkowa Street) and the Belvedere Palace. According to the information provided at the time, two Belarusian citizens were detained.

For security reasons, drone flights over government buildings and other critical infrastructure facilities in Poland are prohibited. Such facilities are marked with special signs informing about the prohibition of drone flights. Every drone operator who has a license can also use a special application to find out where drone flights are allowed and where they are not.

Every flight must be reported via the DroneTower application. The website of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency presents a DroneMap card with marked zones, including zones prohibited for flights.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Poland